(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for May 9 is "Paean" as in: "It is important to respect the artistry of the chef, so next time you're at fancy dinner, make sure to paean the soup"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
11
•       •       •

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crew of the USS Pueblo nods knowingly.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's Greek to me.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got a paean all down my right side
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Got a paean all down my right side


How to Pronounce Paean | Paean Pronunciation
Youtube Wshv3GcAlGY

I had it wrong, too. Good thing I looked this up before slapping subby.

/ you really can learn something new every day
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*looks at subby's link*

I guess I could have done that, too. (._. )
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: west.la.lawyer: Got a paean all down my right side

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wshv3GcA​lGY]
I had it wrong, too. Good thing I looked this up before slapping subby.

/ you really can learn something new every day


So you paean our posts
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I call him Liberace because he's the paeanist."
--Benny Hill, on naming puppies
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Eating too much taco bell will make you spend the next hour on the toilet...  Truly a paean in the ass.
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's an excellent headline Subby...

img.discogs.comView Full Size


... for me to paean.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On one hand... boo submitter.  But on the third hand, kiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiinda gotta respect the hustle.
 
