 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Welcome ANDREAS our first named tropical storm of 2021. Coastal Farkers, sorry party's over. Time to download that dozen or so hurricane apps, and order your hurricane provisions - don't forget the bourbon. Oh, and Happy Mother's Day mofos   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Tropical cyclone, tropical system, tropical depression, tropical storm form, eastern Pacific, tropical storm, first time, National Hurricane Center  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2021 at 3:36 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like it starts earlier every year...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chef José Andrés  did more to help the people of Puerto Rico then the president of Puerto Rico did.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the president of Puerto Rico in case you forgot. Because he did.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not Andreas subby, but Andres.  It's pronounced "undress."
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh, it's the eastern Pacific basin. Few of those storms ever threaten anyone beyond fish and ships.  Occasionally Mexico.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I happen to like the name Andreas, unfortunately it isn't of the 2021 eastern Pacific named tropical storm list subbie.

\ If there weren't mofos, there wouldn't be sisters and brothers.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good name; appropriate for a storm located on a rough projection of the San Andreas Fault.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Not Andreas subby, but Andres.  It's pronounced "undress."


Shakes tiny fist
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How many storms will turn Texas into a third world country this season?

/enjoy those BBQ bootstraps
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 602x338]


Just finished the JMS autobiography, so getting a kick, etc.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How many storms will turn Texas into a third world country this season?

/enjoy those BBQ bootstraps


Texas is neither a country nor third-world. I know, weird, right?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.