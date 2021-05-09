 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Because, Florida
35
    Florida, Broward County, Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Variant COVID-19 infections, South Florida metropolitan area, Orlando, Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, variant cases  
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida man has other, more pressing concerns. Yesterday in Hernando beach:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only someone could have warned them
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the problem with buying into a corrupt politician, you never know if your getting a smart one, or one that's dumber than a sack of inbred hammers. It would seem DeFascist is DeLatter so all those fools who skipped in line for the vaccine are now sitting on last variants antibodies. Whoops. Of course I'm sure they'll be first in line to get the next vaccine as well.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID deaths up in Florida after deliberately sandbagging precautions?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we DON'T LIKE MASKS how hard is that to understand???
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why the Darwin argument doesn't work...
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: And this is why the Darwin argument doesn't work...


because Darwin never met Florida man.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'Least they got fweedumbs.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
globalnews.caView Full Size
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Will be getting my second shot on Wednesday. Now at least I'll be able to go grocery shopping again.

Still will be wearing a mask. Still ain't gonna be going to the gym or eating inside at restaurants. Still gonna want unmasked chucklefarks staying 10 feet away from me.
 
duke3522
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm prepping as if it's never going away. I expect that the new normal will be waves after every major holiday or mass gatherings.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Miami Beach Spring Break
Youtube cNohbgowbd0

NSFW.

Spring Break biatch.
 
p51d007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I knew it....they will start up with the "positive cases" again.  Means nothing considering a lot
of the "positive" cases can be false positives.
But, if it gets the media to spread the news, the sheep will go back into hiding.

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/l​e​tters-health-care-providers/potential-​false-positive-results-antigen-tests-r​apid-detection-sars-cov-2-letter-clini​cal-laboratory

https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/2​0​21/02/18/nbc-news-up-to-70-of-covid-te​sts-may-be-false-positives/

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/coro​n​avirus/coronavirus-test-false-positive​s-more-common-than-you-might-think/246​5669/
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WOO SPRING BREEEAAAAKOFFKOFFHACKARGHARGH*drunkwhe​ezingsounds*
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's a major coincidence!
 
neeNHA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

p51d007: I knew it....they will start up with the "positive cases" again.  Means nothing considering a lot
of the "positive" cases can be false positives.
But, if it gets the media to spread the news, the sheep will go back into hiding.

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/le​tters-health-care-providers/potential-​false-positive-results-antigen-tests-r​apid-detection-sars-cov-2-letter-clini​cal-laboratory

https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/20​21/02/18/nbc-news-up-to-70-of-covid-te​sts-may-be-false-positives/

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/coron​avirus/coronavirus-test-false-positive​s-more-common-than-you-might-think/246​5669/


Yeah, if they'd just quit testing they wouldn't have so many cases...
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

p51d007: I knew it....they will start up with the "positive cases" again.  Means nothing considering a lot
of the "positive" cases can be false positives.
But, if it gets the media to spread the news, the sheep will go back into hiding.

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/le​tters-health-care-providers/potential-​false-positive-results-antigen-tests-r​apid-detection-sars-cov-2-letter-clini​cal-laboratory

https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/20​21/02/18/nbc-news-up-to-70-of-covid-te​sts-may-be-false-positives/

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/coron​avirus/coronavirus-test-false-positive​s-more-common-than-you-might-think/246​5669/


You know you're allowed to read the articles before you cite them?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: [Fark user image 425x427]


He wasn't wrong, though.

Amity ("as you know, it means 'friendship'") depended on tourist dollars.

Florida is the same.

Absent agriculture, nearly all of Florida's income is generated by being, well, "open" to visitors.

Nobody at all is surprised and everybody who has ever lived in/worked in/visited such places gets it.

Tourist towns are not unlike "working girls". It's too bad her current pimp is a stupid, careless man.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But I don't understand, 45 said it would just go away, as did Ron Delavan. You mean that they weren't truthful??
 
jclaggett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Come to Florida.
Party party party.
Go back to home state.
Test positive.
Florida: Not a case number for us. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Darn spell check
DeSatan
 
flamesfan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What happens in Florida does not stay in Florida.
The pandemic of stupid continues.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

flamesfan: What happens in Florida does not stay in Florida.
The pandemic of stupid continues.


It's that entire "travel state to state, without papers" problem, isn't it?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

p51d007: I knew it....they will start up with the "positive cases" again.  Means nothing considering a lot
of the "positive" cases can be false positives.
But, if it gets the media to spread the news, the sheep will go back into hiding.


Cracker Barrel is open today.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Florida man has other, more pressing concerns. Yesterday in Hernando beach:

[Fark user image 425x318]


Peak Florida?

Peak Florida.
 
Number 216
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People joke about building a wall around Florida or sawing it off but the COVID numbers say it shouldn't be a joke.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nimbull: People joke about building a wall around Florida or sawing it off but the COVID numbers say it shouldn't be a joke.


North Dakota, that churning tourist destination, has higher rates per capita.

Want to give it to Canada?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: And this is why the Darwin argument doesn't work...


Darwin doesnt work because covid aint deadly enough.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like there was a brief surge following Spring Break, but it's now back below the pre-Spring Break levels.  The big question is what the variants will do in the coming months.  Being out on the beach isn't really a risk.  Tons of people packed in hotels, that's where the risks are.
 
Mael99
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cNohbgow​bd0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
NSFW.

Spring Break biatch.


I was hoping that the country would recover from the hole we're in.
After watching that video, I've changed my mind.  Let it all burn to cinders.
 
