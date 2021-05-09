 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Government building in danger of collapse under the weight of paperwork   (spectrumlocalnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Ironic, Storey, Floor, Building, town's own files, Woodstock entity, Woodstock Town Clerk Jackie Earley, Woodstock Deputy Clerk Michele Sehwerert, Floors  
•       •       •

578 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2021 at 12:38 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "McKenna said that for the moment, the building is safe to work in after a steel pole was installed on the first floor to support the sloping second floor."

In rod we trust
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I've had to get after some of our managers for storing file boxes over offices. "We can't do that?" "You can if you get an engineer to give you a written evaluation of the load capacity of that roof, and then mark the load limits."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: FTFA "...for the moment, the building is safe to work in after a steel pole was installed...


Ah, this is obviously some strange usage of the word 'safe' that I wasn't previously aware of.
 
dustman81
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Store the boxes at Iron Mountain like everyone else.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah those PSF limits sneak up on you. File
Cabinets are heavy and don't cover much area
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Send the files  off to some cloud
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alicechaos: Send the files  off to some cloud


Microfiche is your friend for long-term storage.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Semi-related story: one of my gaming buddies is the docent for the local county museum back in Indiana. A few years ago, the regional bank in town sold itself to a national chain and the national chain promptly closed all but 1 location in town. The bank donated DECADES of ledgers and old files to the museum under the guise of it being local history (ie they didn't want to buy a dumpster).

Literally hundreds of boxes weighing several tons of paperwork. I got roped into helping sort it all (kept on the 1st floor) because I'm an accountant and could figure out what most of it meant. We eventually got it paired down to a shelf full of unimportant but still aesthetically pleasing ledgers as props around a desk with a few dozen individual pages of historically interesting entries (like the city setting up a special fund to pay for constructing the park in the 40s).

Paper is goddamn HEAVY if you're storing years of it at a time.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.