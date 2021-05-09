 Skip to content
(Guardian)   How bad are the UK Labour concession speeches going? "He looked like he had been farking tasered. It was terrible"   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Conservative Party, Keir Hardie, Labour Party, Mayor of London, England, Tony Blair, Election, Conservatism  
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah, of course. Boris must be elated.

Imagine what we're going to feel like in 2022 if the GOP retakes the House, after all the harm they've caused over the last 22 years, and you get what they're feeling.
 
anfrind
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes, because running to the center always works to attract voters who previously disagreed with you, and has no chance of alienating the base.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This will probably add strength to the Scottish independence movement.

it will likely come down to a game of political chicken when the Scottish Parliament announces a new independence vote and Boris doesn't sanction it.  The Scottish PM will likely tell Boris to go fark himself, and schedule the vote anyway.

Considering the UK's weakness internationally, I'll bet the EU would be the first to congratulate an independent Scotland, followed quickly by the US, and then Canada.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well with how well the Tories have been running things, Labour didn't stand a chance.

Seriously, WTF?
 
DVD
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Well, yeah, of course. Boris must be elated.

Imagine what we're going to feel like in 2022 if the GOP retakes the House, after all the harm they've caused over the last 22 years, and you get what they're feeling.


_____________

At this point, it would mostly be the Democratic party giving the races away.  Faux News brainwashing and misinformation is still going too strongly and NewsCrack and Russian "alternate facts" aren't being countered with any intelligence.

Voter suppression is in full view now, with these Republican power grabs thinly veiled as laws.  Republican voters actually support stopping the power grabs with legislation as long as they don't see a Democratic association with it.  That's the power of Faux News' tribal brainwashing on display.

Democratic leadership needs to be smarter about countering this.  They got voted into office and have access to the resources that could work on this.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anfrind: Yes, because running to the center always works to attract voters who previously disagreed with you, and has no chance of alienating the base.


It was a smart idea in this case; the 'far from centre' part of Labour scares people, including lots of identity groups that Labour needs at least some of.

Failing to come up with a new brand or message beyond 'Hey, at least we aren't Jeremy Corbyn and Naz Shah!' was a mistake.

And having a handful of French fishermen launch an abortive attack on the Channel Islands, to which Boris could respond with a jolly old show of gunboat diplomacy, was just bad luck.  Or was it?
 
Mouser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Well, yeah, of course. Boris must be elated.

Imagine what we're going to feel like in 2022 if the GOP retakes the House, after all the harm they've caused over the last 22 years, and you get what they're feeling.


You mean when the GOP retakes the House.
 
djfitz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's truly breath-taking is the political context of the elections.

Johnson is caught up in a numerous bribery and sleaze scandals.
The ongoing fiasco of Brexit.
A horrible pandemic reponse.

And Labour ends up looking like the worse choice.

I'm not sure if there's some sort of competition between the US and the UK to see who can have the more farked up politics.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Well with how well the Tories have been running things, Labour didn't stand a chance.

Seriously, WTF?


We have FPTP voting, and a strong third party (LibDems), which farks over Labour every election because the Tories don't have a similar counterpart vying for their votes.

It's analogous to the Greens and the Democrats except the LibDems aren't run by Republicans Tories, nor funded by Russians.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

djfitz: What's truly breath-taking is the political context of the elections.

Johnson is caught up in a numerous bribery and sleaze scandals.
The ongoing fiasco of Brexit.
A horrible pandemic reponse.

And Labour ends up looking like the worse choice.

I'm not sure if there's some sort of competition between the US and the UK to see who can have the more farked up politics.


We may have taught the US everything they know about farked up politics, but we didn't teach them everything we know about farked up politics.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Its been said a million times that leaving the EU would crush and ruin Britain. So far it seems to have only crushed and ruined the hopes of Labour.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

djfitz: What's truly breath-taking is the political context of the elections.

Johnson is caught up in a numerous bribery and sleaze scandals.
The ongoing fiasco of Brexit.
A horrible pandemic reponse.

And Labour ends up looking like the worse choice.


I just posted this in another thread.

When so many former Labour strongholds in the north, like Hartlepool, vote Tory, and vote Tory in a big way, then clearly the people are happy to ignore their tribal roots.
It suggests that policies do matter, but so does the personality. People like Boris. On paper Kier Starmer is professional, skilled, experienced, knowledgeable, presentable and has no skeletons in his closet. No sleaze. No scandals.
But the public, even in a Labour stronghold like Hartlepool, choose to vote for Boris.  It is Labour who are now seen as the party of the wealthy metropolitan elite, the Islington set, out of touch with the country.
Boris isn't perfect, far from it. But he promised Brexit and kept his word. He promised a free trade deal and delivered. He promised extra NHS funding and kept his word.
People trust him, simple as that.

And this Guardian article says the same thing.

The Tories are now being spoken about as the party of working people, while some of Labour's safest strongholds are in the country's wealthier, metropolitan areas including London, Manchester and Bristol.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Its been said a million times that leaving the EU would crush and ruin Britain. So far it seems to have only crushed and ruined the hopes of Labour.


Don't forget that many Labour MPs, and a lot of Labour voters, were for Brexit. It was a Labour MP in the leave campaign who first made the infamous "We send the EU £350 million a week" claim.
 
zbtop
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mikaloyd: Its been said a million times that leaving the EU would crush and ruin Britain. So far it seems to have only crushed and ruined the hopes of Labour.


I mean, if you ignore the SNP being more popular than ever and reviving indyref2, NI being unable to get its shiat together to form a government and new border clashes erupting and the introduction of internal borders, and a 20% dropoff in Jan 2021 total UK exports due to a *40*% drop in EU trade, sure.

But for the rest of us that inhabit reality, it appears to be a giant shiatshow all around over there.
 
