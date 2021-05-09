 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   And this is why we'll never get rid of COVID
    Vaccination, Vaccine, Smallpox, Public health  
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP is still killing its indoctrinated people even though there's a vaccine available - while its leaders in Congress and the media are fully vaccinated.

Death. Cult.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they say: "We won't need shots if we have herd immunity!"
What they mean: "Let somebody else lift a goddamned finger!"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The intelligent people got the vax. We'll survive. Let Darwin handle the Stupids who continue to refuse.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: The GOP is still killing its indoctrinated people even though there's a vaccine available - while its leaders in Congress and the media are fully vaccinated.

Death. Cult.


So you are saying this is a self correcting problem then...woooo!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as I can tell, nobody actually wants to get rid of COVID. On one hand, you've got the idiots who won't do the right things to get rid of it, and on the other hand you've got the idiots who minimize successes and cling to doom and gloom.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how things flip-flop.

GOP: Champion of "My body; my choice."
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think anyone has ever had a realistic expectation that we'd eradicate Covid. We managed to do it with smallpox, but it was a Herculean effort and a decades-long job.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: As far as I can tell, nobody actually wants to get rid of COVID. On one hand, you've got the idiots who won't do the right things to get rid of it, and on the other hand you've got the idiots who minimize successes and cling to doom and gloom.


This right here.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lack of interest or the scaling back of orders, subby?

I've been saying that we'll never hit herd immunity through vaccination after watching what's happening here in Texas, with vaccine sites now on a "Just show up for a shot....pretty please?  We're all standing around with nothing to do." status.

The scaling back of orders?  My understanding is that some states are approaching their ultracold storage capacity and have run out of places for long term storage.

Fark 'em....if Texas and the other "hesitant" states don't want the vaccine I say send it to India where it can do some good.  We could probably get a good start on protecting their health care workers by using our excess capacity.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the vice dean said at the end of the story, It's a different kind of public health engagement altogether.
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The intelligent people got the vax. We'll survive. Let Darwin handle the Stupids who continue to refuse.


Darwinism only really works if it manages to kill people before they reproduce
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And it all started here. The new messiah of Christianity
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kind of amazed that big business isn't pushing for vaccinations harder.  They stand to lose billions.  Most of them anyway except for the handful for which this is absurdly profitable.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: towatchoverme: The GOP is still killing its indoctrinated people even though there's a vaccine available - while its leaders in Congress and the media are fully vaccinated.

Death. Cult.

So you are saying this is a self correcting problem then...woooo!


Except for the collateral.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: As the vice dean said at the end of the story, It's a different kind of public health engagement altogether.


It's a different......


Hey, wait....I ain't falling for that gag again!
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Previous headline said it best, there are plenty of starving people in India who will take the vaccine, and should get it if Americans are too farking stupid.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: I don't think anyone has ever had a realistic expectation that we'd eradicate Covid. We managed to do it with smallpox, but it was a Herculean effort and a decades-long job.


And I don't think many people were saying "Smallpox isn't real" when pustules were breaking out on people. However, I'm left wondering how much of this is anti-vaccine nonsense and how much is just lack of access to health care.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: jjorsett: I don't think anyone has ever had a realistic expectation that we'd eradicate Covid. We managed to do it with smallpox, but it was a Herculean effort and a decades-long job.

And I don't think many people were saying "Smallpox isn't real" when pustules were breaking out on people. However, I'm left wondering how much of this is anti-vaccine nonsense and how much is just lack of access to health care.


Lack of access to healthcare?  You mean lack of access to a free vaccine that you can have administered at the corner drug store?
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: The GOP is still killing its indoctrinated people even though there's a vaccine available - while its leaders in Congress and the media are fully vaccinated.

Death. Cult.


If these dum farks had their way years ago we'd still be dealing with smallpox and polio today.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Liberal Cesspool (TM) of Dane County doing their part to drag WI towards herd immunity at least...

https://www.channel3000.com/more-than​-​60-of-dane-county-residents-have-gotte​n-at-least-one-vaccine-dose-highest-st​atewide/
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark that. Make secure digital vaccine passports necessary to carry out normal daily life. Aerosolize it. Put it in the drinking water. Put snipers on the roofs with tranqs full of j&j.

I'm sick of this shiat.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
america is an idiot

It deserves to die.
 
aseras
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The intelligent people got the vax. We'll survive. Let Darwin handle the Stupids who continue to refuse.


What are you going to do when the virus mutates in the farking delusional plague sheeple and makes the vaccines worthless?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: Reverend J: jjorsett: I don't think anyone has ever had a realistic expectation that we'd eradicate Covid. We managed to do it with smallpox, but it was a Herculean effort and a decades-long job.

And I don't think many people were saying "Smallpox isn't real" when pustules were breaking out on people. However, I'm left wondering how much of this is anti-vaccine nonsense and how much is just lack of access to health care.

Lack of access to healthcare?  You mean lack of access to a free vaccine that you can have administered at the corner drug store?


Food deserts are also usually pharmacy deserts.  And then you have the dumbos that don't trust the pharmacy.

"I have several patients a day ask when are we going to get it and they make the comment specifically that they are going to wait for us to be able to do it," Dr. Richard said.

https://www.wkyt.com/2021/05/07/docto​r​s-offices-working-to-get-more-access-t​o-covid-19-vaccine/
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: america is an idiot

It deserves to die.


Yeah, I'm pretty sure America is still going to outlast you
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The intelligent people got the vax. We'll survive. Let Darwin handle the Stupids who continue to refuse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: As far as I can tell, nobody actually wants to get rid of COVID. On one hand, you've got the idiots who won't do the right things to get rid of it, and on the other hand you've got the idiots who minimize successes and cling to doom and gloom.


This is the dumbest bsab take yet.

You are part of the problem
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: As far as I can tell, nobody actually wants to get rid of COVID. On one hand, you've got the idiots who won't do the right things to get rid of it, and on the other hand you've got the idiots who minimize successes and cling to doom and gloom.


And turn around and blame the libs? Sounds like business as usual.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, this was always a known known. The only failure here was to think that America would ever reach a critical mass of people vaccinated.

The border shutdowns failed.
The city, state, and federal shutdowns failed.
Everyone who wanted to be classified as "essential" was.
Vaccinations were always going to be a tedious process.

It's also why many of us said months ago that this shutdown idiocy needed to stop. Dumb people are going to dumb. It's up to every individual to assess their own risk tolerance and come up with a plan based on that.

Me? I've WFH for over a year, been masked in public, and vaccinated. I don't have any further concern for anyone else and it's high time to let people decide for themselves what they want to do or not do.

Forced compliance NEVER works.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jaws_Victim: Previous headline said it best, there are plenty of starving people in India who will take the vaccine, and should get it if Americans are too farking stupid.


Your a bit naïve if you think that india wouldn't, and will eventually be facing the same issues once they start hitting similar vax numbers?

You think just because someone lives in a certain place or is a certain ethnicity they can't be idiots too, or have incorrect views? Go read up on some common practices in India.

Yes, we should be re-deploying our resources to where it makes the most sense and where we get the best uptake of the vaccine at this point, regardless of borders. I have to imagine though that is a difficult logistically operation for some of the vaccines, and also results in countless political questions as to who, and more importantly who is going to be pissed off they weren't at the top of the list, and how can we justify it, and what the consequences would be for that decision. Those are things that can't  be considered lightly and overnight. Also keep in mind this stuff will soon be available to kids, who will have a much higher uptake, and we will want that on hand.

I think its my complaint about the current administration, is that we knew months ago we would top out on uptake in the high 50s, low 60s before the summer, and we didn't have a conversation as to what we do then, in terms of reopening, what we do with stockpiles, etc.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The intelligent people got the vax. We'll survive. Let Darwin handle the Stupids who continue to refuse.


It's been a year of people making "Darwin" comments on Covid threads, and it still needs to be said:  That's not how it works.

A bunch of unvaccinated people running around with Covid puts even the vaccinated at risk. The vaccine isn't some foolproof shield. It can only take so much exposure before the virus gets through anyway.

Plus, a bunch of yokels carrying Covid around increases the chances of mutations that the vaccine will be less effective against.

If "let them be stupid and die" only impacted them, great.

But it doesn't.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Subby, this was always a known known. The only failure here was to think that America would ever reach a critical mass of people vaccinated.

The border shutdowns failed.
The city, state, and federal shutdowns failed.
Everyone who wanted to be classified as "essential" was.
Vaccinations were always going to be a tedious process.

It's also why many of us said months ago that this shutdown idiocy needed to stop. Dumb people are going to dumb. It's up to every individual to assess their own risk tolerance and come up with a plan based on that.

Me? I've WFH for over a year, been masked in public, and vaccinated. I don't have any further concern for anyone else and it's high time to let people decide for themselves what they want to do or not do.

Forced compliance NEVER works.


"It's time to go back to normal because it's time to go back to normal."

Great argument there.
 
Dr. Nightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To think that in this age, we won't be able to conquer a simple virus... not because we don't have enough brilliant people, but because we have too many morons.
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The intelligent people got the vax. We'll survive. Let Darwin handle the Stupids who continue to refuse.


If it was 100% effective, you would be right.
But it isn't, and new strains will arise, and the fewer people with immunity the more likely we are to see a strain spreading that can defeat the vaccines.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: As far as I can tell, nobody actually wants to get rid of COVID. On one hand, you've got the idiots who won't do the right things to get rid of it, and on the other hand you've got the idiots who minimize successes and cling to doom and gloom.


I'll admit there are aspects of the pandemic ending that I don't like. For example, my job is about to get way harder. I'll be expected to go out and waste a bunch of time doing things in the field, whereas for the past year I got to do everything super efficiently without having to run around all over the place.

I've been thinking a lot the last few weeks about what other type of career I might like to do, and what it would take to change careers. A new job is in order for me in the short-term future.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Subby, this was always a known known. The only failure here was to think that America would ever reach a critical mass of people vaccinated.

The border shutdowns failed.
The city, state, and federal shutdowns failed.
Everyone who wanted to be classified as "essential" was.
Vaccinations were always going to be a tedious process.

It's also why many of us said months ago that this shutdown idiocy needed to stop. Dumb people are going to dumb. It's up to every individual to assess their own risk tolerance and come up with a plan based on that.

Me? I've WFH for over a year, been masked in public, and vaccinated. I don't have any further concern for anyone else and it's high time to let people decide for themselves what they want to do or not do.

Forced compliance NEVER works.


It works where you don't have a bunch of selfish assholes - see New Zealand, Taiwan, and Australia.  It was working in Thailand too until Bangkok's rich and famous decided to have a bunch of night club parties.

America sucks, and the answer isn't to say we can't do it or it doesn't work.  The answer is to look in the mirror and try to figure out why it doesn't work here, but does work elsewhere.

Hint: it's because about 30 percent of Americans are irredeemable pieces of garbage.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are plenty of people who are still in vastly underserved communities, but there's also plenty for whom it's just not priority enough for whatever reasons, so incentivizing works really well
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: It's up to every individual to assess their own risk tolerance and come up with a plan based on that.


My biggest takeaway from the vaccine is that EVERYONE.......like absolutely every farking person in this country.......absolutely sucks at risk management when it comes down to it. People can put their blinders and can be great about focusing in on a singular thing, but ONLY if they ignore everything else.

You start working 2 or 3 things in that they have to consider, and they just start picking and choosing what sounds good and where they think they will find more likeminded people on the side of.
 
JRoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: The GOP is still killing its indoctrinated people even though there's a vaccine available - while its leaders in Congress and the media are fully vaccinated.

Death. Cult.


Were Trumps supporters were calling for the president to institute martial law a few months ago? We could show them what it's like. Forced vaccination or prison.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Wanderlusting: Subby, this was always a known known. The only failure here was to think that America would ever reach a critical mass of people vaccinated.

The border shutdowns failed.
The city, state, and federal shutdowns failed.
Everyone who wanted to be classified as "essential" was.
Vaccinations were always going to be a tedious process.

It's also why many of us said months ago that this shutdown idiocy needed to stop. Dumb people are going to dumb. It's up to every individual to assess their own risk tolerance and come up with a plan based on that.

Me? I've WFH for over a year, been masked in public, and vaccinated. I don't have any further concern for anyone else and it's high time to let people decide for themselves what they want to do or not do.

Forced compliance NEVER works.

"It's time to go back to normal because it's time to go back to normal."

Great argument there.


Sure better than "It's never going back to normal because I can't objectively evaluate risk properly."

We tried compliance, it didn't work. You numpties still seem to think that if you just hope a little harder, people will see the error of their ways and agree with your worldview.

They won't. Deal with risk in your own manner.

If you think uncontrolled spread will eventually come up with a vaccine resistance strain, lock yourself in your basement and never come out. If you think it's a hoax, go party it up at one of the many concerts coming back this summer.

The world is ready to move on and at this point, it's up to individuals on how much or how little risk they see as worthy of their thought.
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Fireman: I'm kind of amazed that big business isn't pushing for vaccinations harder.  They stand to lose billions.  Most of them anyway except for the handful for which this is absurdly profitable.


I think they are waiting for full FDA approval, so they can make it company policy. Once one s&p company makes the call to force vaccination, I'd guess the rest will fall in line.
I got a vaccination survey just yesterday from my employer.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: mcsiegs: towatchoverme: The GOP is still killing its indoctrinated people even though there's a vaccine available - while its leaders in Congress and the media are fully vaccinated.

Death. Cult.

So you are saying this is a self correcting problem then...woooo!

Except for the collateral.


Yeah.

I've a friend who's done everything right she could. Distancing, masking, limiting exposures as much as she could, but she had to work throughout. Grocery store staff, so "essential" and God forbid that the stores lift one farking finger to enforce the rules (I was there picking up my wife's meds on Friday, I'm fully vaccinated and wearing an N95, and I saw 5 with no mask at all and at least a dozen wearing improperly).

My friend isn't even 24, newly married last year. She had a COVID-related blood clot in the brain and a stroke. She's now blind, and that's almost certainly permanent.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So we will never be completely rid of Covid? Because there are too many ignorant or downright stupid people keeping it going?

I see.

Are we 100% sure that Covid isnt a Kardashian?
 
eagles95
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My job is IT for a small pharmaceutical company.  All of my dept and pharmacy are vaccinated.  Almost everyone else is not because vaccines arent reliable.
Me: I'm sorry are small pox and polio still an issue? I wonder how we got rid of them.
I also have coworkers that are deciding that even if they have symptoms that they are coming to work because it's just a bad cold.  They just lie at the temp check that they have no symptoms
 
gottagopee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Dafatone: Wanderlusting: Subby, this was always a known known. The only failure here was to think that America would ever reach a critical mass of people vaccinated.

The border shutdowns failed.
The city, state, and federal shutdowns failed.
Everyone who wanted to be classified as "essential" was.
Vaccinations were always going to be a tedious process.

It's also why many of us said months ago that this shutdown idiocy needed to stop. Dumb people are going to dumb. It's up to every individual to assess their own risk tolerance and come up with a plan based on that.

Me? I've WFH for over a year, been masked in public, and vaccinated. I don't have any further concern for anyone else and it's high time to let people decide for themselves what they want to do or not do.

Forced compliance NEVER works.

"It's time to go back to normal because it's time to go back to normal."

Great argument there.

Sure better than "It's never going back to normal because I can't objectively evaluate risk properly."

We tried compliance, it didn't work. You numpties still seem to think that if you just hope a little harder, people will see the error of their ways and agree with your worldview.

They won't. Deal with risk in your own manner.

If you think uncontrolled spread will eventually come up with a vaccine resistance strain, lock yourself in your basement and never come out. If you think it's a hoax, go party it up at one of the many concerts coming back this summer.

The world is ready to move on and at this point, it's up to individuals on how much or how little risk they see as worthy of their thought.


Sure, if everyone is you, with your presumed robust health or mere lack of care for yourself, but there are plenty of folk with health problems that preclude vaccination, and that attitude ups *their* risk.

It's not all about *you*
 
fsbilly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: woooo


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gottagopee: Wanderlusting: Dafatone: Wanderlusting: Subby, this was always a known known. The only failure here was to think that America would ever reach a critical mass of people vaccinated.

The border shutdowns failed.
The city, state, and federal shutdowns failed.
Everyone who wanted to be classified as "essential" was.
Vaccinations were always going to be a tedious process.

It's also why many of us said months ago that this shutdown idiocy needed to stop. Dumb people are going to dumb. It's up to every individual to assess their own risk tolerance and come up with a plan based on that.

Me? I've WFH for over a year, been masked in public, and vaccinated. I don't have any further concern for anyone else and it's high time to let people decide for themselves what they want to do or not do.

Forced compliance NEVER works.

"It's time to go back to normal because it's time to go back to normal."

Great argument there.

Sure better than "It's never going back to normal because I can't objectively evaluate risk properly."

We tried compliance, it didn't work. You numpties still seem to think that if you just hope a little harder, people will see the error of their ways and agree with your worldview.

They won't. Deal with risk in your own manner.

If you think uncontrolled spread will eventually come up with a vaccine resistance strain, lock yourself in your basement and never come out. If you think it's a hoax, go party it up at one of the many concerts coming back this summer.

The world is ready to move on and at this point, it's up to individuals on how much or how little risk they see as worthy of their thought.

Sure, if everyone is you, with your presumed robust health or mere lack of care for yourself, but there are plenty of folk with health problems that preclude vaccination, and that attitude ups *their* risk.

It's not all about *you*


You're right, but the utopia you're hoping for doesn't exist. Stop banking on it materializing in this country.

A country, I'll remind you, that can't even pass a higher minimum wage because even Democrats find the idea bonkers.

Those people will need to take better precautions to manage their risk. Maybe it's never leaving their home. Maybe it's wearing a mask 24/7.

But, please, please stop thinking everyone in the world needs to stop eating peanuts because some 2nd grader in Tuscaloosa will blow up like a party balloon if he's within 50' of a peanut. Sometimes, it's on YOU to manage your own risk - however painful it may be for YOU.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Chemlight Battery: As far as I can tell, nobody actually wants to get rid of COVID. On one hand, you've got the idiots who won't do the right things to get rid of it, and on the other hand you've got the idiots who minimize successes and cling to doom and gloom.

This is the dumbest bsab take yet.

You are part of the problem


Which part of what I said was not accurate?
 
scanman61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Forced compliance NEVER works.


Smallpox
 
ha_satan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the first vaccine to be fully licensed and approved before I get jabbed.

Who knows, ten years from now we might see a commercial. 'Did you receive a vaccine against sars-cov-2 in 2021 and now suffer from < insert side affects here > . You may be entitled to compensation now. Contact the law office of Doowe, Cheatam and Howe right away for your free legal consultation.'
 
