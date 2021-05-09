 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Grandmother claims she's been abducted more than 50 times by aliens since she was a little girl, has bruises to prove it. Since this is an English tabloid, you can believe she was used as a punching bag by their writers (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
3
    More: Unlikely, The Sun, Light, The Times, News Corporation, News of the World, Newspaper, Color, News International  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2021 at 9:45 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
50?
She's better looking than the usual 30 year old "British Hot".

I'd abduct her, with her consent, of course.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is she an easy probe?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Laobaojun: 50?
She's better looking than the usual 30 year old "British Hot".

I'd abduct her, with her consent, of course.


Probes don't need consent.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.