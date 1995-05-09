 Skip to content
 
CSB Sunday Morning: Mother's Day edition
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I worked for my parents for more than 20 years. My dad and I loved to play for our favorite audience, mom.

She was educated and liberal and big-hearted. She was tender and yet stoic. I've never stopped missing her since she died on 9/5/95, and my father was happily married to her until his death more than eight years later.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When I needed a dress for graduation day.  I wound up picking an ivory lace thing.  Dad didn't like the price and mom told him to shut up.

Still got it.  Mom is replacing the zipper right now so I can't show pics.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mother also loved her gardens. When we were little, she'd take us to the garden centers and let us pick what we wanted.  We had little garden beds to ourselves.

I usually went with cosmos.  And I had some lilies.  I went crazy with carrots one year.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We'd moved when I was eleven.  On-paper it was a better neighborhood but it was full of keep-up-with-the-Joneses types.  I had more difficult times with classmates in the new, supposedly better school than I did in the prior school.

I don't think it was a whole lot better for my mom, she was casual friends with the neighbors but the kinds of friendships that don't really work well when you're not living in the neighborhood, the new neighborhood didn't seem to lend itself to that.

After a bad stretch for both of us when I was home from school because I simply had enough, she decided we'd do a day-trip roadtrip.  I don't remember where we were going but we headed north out of town. Probably a day-trip up to one of the alpine tourist towns.  Car broke down, electrical systems started shutting off.  We managed to get off the interstate and she was able to call Dad.  He hadn't known anything about our ditching from life, but handled geting the car towed-back in to town and picking us up in stride.

Mom started teaching me to drive at twelve, tooling around empty parking lots.  I'd been familiar with how vehicles operated, some fairly sophisticated arcade games had come out with full driver controls and an immersive configuration, Hard Drivin' and its sequel Race Drivin'. Over the next few years I got more practice such that when it was time for me to drive on my own it was basically a nonevent.

I'm surprised they remained in that house.  I guess that once their sons were out of the house the annoyances in that neighborhood were few enough that it just didn't matter like it did when we were kids.  Or if one subscribes to the theory that one needs a certain amount of struggle in life, living there offers that without it manifesting with the two of them against each other.  Might also help that the nearby elementary was torn down and rebuilt so some of the other negative memories went with the building.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mom was tiny; my sisters and I found her wedding dress in the attic once and at age 8 it was already too small for me.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I love your mom, subby.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: I love your mom, subby.


Everyone did.  :)
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I sent flowers to my Mom, but I have not seen her since Xmas of 2019. Everybody that matters has finally been vaccinated. My Dad is driving them down next weekend and I just couldn't be happier. That is as cool as the story gets for me.
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My mom & I had a love-hate relationship once I hit adulthood. But when a stroke landed her in a home, paralyzed on her left side and with serious aphasia, I started to re-evaluate things. Below is the eulogy I gave when she passed away in 2015.
---------
I've heard my mother called by different names throughout my life. Dorothy. Dot. Mrs. Procopio. My sister & I used to call her "Mud". There are probably some other names she was called as well - but people had the good sense not to use them around me. Though Karen & I probably used those ourselves after we got grounded. But there was one name I heard more than anything. Cookie ... or, to her immediate family, Cook. To the point that I was once telling someone her name was Dorothy and being answered "I thought it was Cookie".

And really, that's who she was. Not Dorothy. Not Dot. Not even Mrs. Procopio or "Mud". She was - and always will be - Cookie. I'm going to tell you a little about the Cookie I knew.

The first thing that comes to mind when I think of Cookie is books. She loved to read. Growing up I remember her having a membership in the Doubleday Book Club. Every month a new hardcover book would show up in the house. Some stayed. Some got returned because they weren't her cup of tea. But the books were always coming in. When I was a sophomore in high school we spent every Friday in English class reading. We were required to have something to read. I went home & told her I needed a book and she handed me "The Dead Zone" by Stephen King. Her handing me that book was handing me her love of reading.

There was one type of book that stood out among all others, though. And she didn't get them from Doubleday. These came from PennyPress & Dell. Pencil puzzle books: crosswords, logic puzzles, word puzzles. There was always a small stack of them on the coffee table - complete with a well-worn pencil. As I grew up I took to sharing her love of puzzling as well. But there was one type that was all her own: the diagramless crossword. One day I'd open to a page with just a grid of empty squares and crossword clues. The next day there'd be a full-fledged crossword, complete with the omitted black squares.

She enjoyed learning & trying new things. Granted, she may not have always stuck with them - there were more than a few half-finished needlepoints in our house ... and a record of "The Hustle" that I think was only played twice - but she always tried. And that's something else she passed along to both me & Karen. Whatever we wanted to try, she supported. And more than supported, she got involved.

When Karen joined the color guard, Cookie served on the guard's committee. And gladly pulled her out of school for the annual guard competition in Wildwood. When Karen was a majorette with the HS marching band, Cookie worked the concession stand at football games. And made the chili for the hot dogs.

In 6th grade I came home after our annual track & field day at school and said I wanted to do track in HS. Cookie suggested I talk to the HS track coach. And then took me to talk to him. I wouldn't have had the courage to do that myself. And that simple act sparked a love of running I still have to this day. And when I was cast in the school production of "Oliver", it was Cookie who showed up backstage to show everyone the wonders of liquid latex, spirit gum, and fake hair to make realistic scars & sideburns. And teach the kids helping out how to do stage makeup so we didn't go on stage looking like clowns.

Even before we were old enough for our own activities, Cookie was getting involved on our behalf. Not long after we moved to Kempton, she joined the school district's long range planning commission. Along with some of her committee members she looked at the enrollment trend of the elementary schools and realized the existing setup - 2 elementary schools K-6 and one junior-senior HS 7-12 - wouldn't be sufficient for the projected growth and proposed the building of a middle school. It's a testament to the wisdom of the school district that it only took them 15 years to act on Cookie's recommendation.

When my dad joined the Ontelaunee Lions Club, Cookie joined as a Lioness. She was a den mother for New Tripoli Cub Scout Pack 89, Den 1. When she moved to Macungie after the divorce, she joined the Lower Macungie Senior Citizens Club. She loved being involved and being part of things.

By the way - the little bits of irreverence I've thrown in are for Cookie as well. I think she'd be disappointed in me if this was too serious. If you knew her, you know she had a quick wit and equally sharp tongue. And she wasn't afraid to use them. If she had the opportunity to - as the British say - take the piss out of someone, she'd do it without a second thought. And she never stopped. During one of my last visits I was telling her about some problem I was having. Probably something very serious like not being able to run as far or as fast as I'd like because of a nagging injury. She listened intently. Then turned to Cindy and said, "Should I go get my violin?" 71. Confined to a wheelchair. Unable to find & form words with the ease she could my entire life. But she could still pull a zinger out on demand.

I realize this isn't a full picture of Cookie. Everyone has their own memories and their own picture. Her brothers & sister knew one Cookie. Her friends at Holy Family know another. And her co-workers from Hess's (not the Bon-Ton) know yet another. But the one constant in all those pictures can be summed up with one final anecdote.

After she had the stroke that eventually landed her in Holy Family, I went to visit her in the hospital. One of her therapists came in to see her. She wasn't responsive at all, but the girl gave it her best effort. "Dorothy? How are you doing? Can you move your arm for me Dorothy?" Nothing. No recognition either of us was in the room. The therapist asked me "What does she prefer to be called? Dorothy? Dot? Dottie?" "Call her Cookie." "Cookie?" I pointed at the bed - and Cookie was nodding.

Because THAT'S who she was.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My late mother had three careers. Born in 1925, her father was a WWI veteran who worked for the Treasury Department, so they made it through the Great Depression o.k.

She majored in Journalism and thought she wanted to go into broadcasting, so she took elocution lessons as a teenager and didn't have an strong southern accent. My dad's early years were on Long Island, so neither did he, and so neither do my brother and I.

Mom 's first career was as a reporter for, and later editor of, a corporate in-house magazine. During that career, she won a Glamour Magazine writing contest.

Her second career was as an advertising account executive. In the South. During the "Mad Men" era. She had started that job about the time she had a novel published both in the U.S. and Great Britain (we found some of the royalty payment information after she died; it wasn't a best seller). My brother and I were occasional unpaid models in some of the advertising (I remember having to put on a boy's suit with dress shorts and running away from the camera carrying balloons).

Her third career was working for a local University, where she got her Master's Degree while she advanced the program she was in charge of.

Mom loved language and writing (as did my father) and we had a house full of books. I don't think that most of my high school friends knew that Uriah Heep and Steppenwolf were literary characters. We had Alan Drury's novels, John LeCarré's, and bunch of Wodehouse. I grew up on New Yorker cartoons. To teach us to read, mom made us read out loud to her from Barron's(the weekly from Dow Jones).

We went often to the homes of local authors and writers (Wylly Folk St. John, Celestine Sibley, Olive Ann Burns). In hindsight, I wish I had paid more attention to the conversations.

On the other hand, mom could be a demanding b**ch. My parents' relationship was not a great model and it has negatively affected my own relationships. She was somewhat openly racist, and it got worse as she aged. Her decline through dementia was painful in many ways, and her passing brought a mixture of pain and relief.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom grew up in a foster home-- her dad abandoned her mother when he heard that she was pregnant with their fourth child (my mom).... So my maternal grandmother, rather than try to raise four kids by herself, sent the younger children into foster care and kept the oldest child with her (he was the problem child).....

My mom was taken in by my Oma and Opa, a couple who felt very strongly that siblings shouldn't be separated in the foster system. They had two kids of their own, but also took in two other sets of children-- mom and her two sisters, and another set of three sisters. They weren't the most expressive or affectionate parents, but they were attentive and compassionate. Raising that many children, they didn't splurge on after school activities, such as scouts.....

My mom got her strength from that, she learned who she wanted to be through watching her foster parents. She knew that she wanted to show us how important we were to her, to help us do the activities we wanted, so we wouldn't regret missing out like she did....

But, one day when I was in middle school, she brushed up against something at an odd angle and realized something didn't feel right. Several doctors visits later, she was informed that she had stage three breast cancer. She fought it for several years, they put her on different chemotherapy drugs, with varying degrees of effectiveness.  Unfortunately, the most effective chemotherapy for her gave her heart failure.
Eventually, she was given the worst choice-- "we're amazed you survived that last treatment. We honestly thought it would kill you. Do you want us to give you chemo today, which will most likely kill you, or would you like to stop the chemo all together and allow the cancer to take you?".

She chose to have time to say goodbye.

She called everyone up to tie up loose ends and ask forgiveness for any wrongs she did...
Her best friend broke down crying --"sweetheart, I can't forgive you.  You never did anything in our years as friends that requires forgiveness"

Fark user imageView Full Size


She wanted so much to be the best mom she could possibly be, to be there at all the important events in our lives.... We incorporate a minute of silence into all major life events as a family, as an attempt to incorporate her in spirit.

She's my hero, and I miss her so much. (7/6/2006)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


I miss you so much Mom
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom was a confusing mix of things.  She was far brighter than my dad, far more confident, far more outspoken, far more driven, far more competitive, and had a lot of very positive aspects.  She was also horribly sexist against women, authoritarian, and often violent.

In a lot of ways, she was a decent mother for me.  Part of it was me learning early on, how to game the system and avoid her notice, part of it was me being male, and her not sending her wrath at me quite as often.  She completely farked up my sister's life however.  my sister never got the same opportunities, my mother never cut her an ounce of slack, and basically shiat on every attempt of my sister to be like my mother.

She died around 1990, and I don't miss her a bit.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, she deserves no reverence or admiration and quite frankly I hope she dies soon.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
(I borrowed this from a Reddit post this morning)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I won't get into the accolades or the weirdness, there's plenty of both.

But I will say this: Mom, remember how you'd be reading a story to the brothers and I on a sunny afternoon, and you'd pause to "let us look at the pictures" and drift off to sleep? And we'd get all mad and wake you up to keep reading?

I now understand being this tired, and do the same thing to my kids.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll call my mom and say "Happy Mothers Day" today.

/csb
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My mother was a 15 year old French prostitute named Chloe with webbed feet.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My mom fit the mold of her era: a housewife who cooked and cleaned and all the rest. Dad was military and off to Southeast Asia a lot. She did everything then, always doubting no matter her successes. After dad passed, she moved into an adult apartment with activities and they did the cooking. She never cooked again.

Dad had warned me her memory was going but I didn't really get it until I moved to be near her. Her trouble remembering devolved into serious dementia. It was cruel thing to witness happen to a capable woman, dedicated golfer, and artist.

Perhaps the saddest thing was her befuddlement as the end neared. She'd been robbed of the ability to think and come to terms with it all. She still knew us in her last hours, a thing for which I will always be grateful.

This is the first Mother's Day without her. The really sad thing is, it feels like we lost her years before. I have no surety about the afterlife but I hope she's finally freed of her burdens.
 
nartreb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eh, mixed bag for me.  My mom was pretty impossible to live with, and is still a fairly unpleasant personality.   Always criticising.  She'll walk into a new place and the first word out of her mouth will _always_ be something she doesn't like about it.   Held her kids to a high standard and strict rules - my older sib took the brunt of it, always having to be first to argue for things like being allowed to watch a PG movie.  I got the benefit of those loosened rules, plus I was physically stronger.  (Mom believed in the wooden spoon.  I put an end to that when I was 16.)  Never in her life learned to reach a reasoned compromise with her husband, never ever apologizes aloud.
Some things she'll never learn, like how not to grunt in disgust when your son tells you about who he's dating.  But on many things, she does improve eventually.  You just have to shout a bit to get her attention if you want her to stop and think about what she's doing.

I still don't particularly like her, but at least I can tolerate her now.  She could have been much worse.  I know, I was married to worse.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey Nurse!:

The details of your life are inconsequential.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CSB:  I live in northern Maine, and it's actually not snowing this Mother's Day.  For a change.

End c(old)sb.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This is a late parrot: Everybody that matters has finally been vaccinated.


My son just got his first shot (Moderna) about a week ago.  That means I'll actually be able to visit him for his 18th birthday (probably)!  Though...that has nothing to do with Mother's Day.  Uh...he lives with his mom.  So, there we go.  Mother's day.

End csb.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: My mother was a 15 year old French prostitute named Chloe with webbed feet.


Went by the name Le Canard? I remember her.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My then-girlfriend-now-wife's dad died on Mother's Day 1993. My dad died on Mother's Day, 1994.  My grandpa on my mom's side died on Mother's Day 2000. My grandma on mom's side died the day before Mother's day 2003.


Mother's Day isn't exactly a great day for me or my mom....
 
