(Fox 7 Austin)   Americans not getting sufficient mental health care during the pandemic. Obvious tag pops another Prozac while rooting through the liquor cabinet   (fox7austin.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Americans not getting sufficient mental health care during the pandemic. Obvious tag pops another Prozac while rooting through the liquor cabin ever.

I'm not clicking Faux. I had better health care in Mexico during the 80s and living there in the 00's than I ever had north of the border.

You could easily obtain your psychotropic brain candy too.

USA is farking embarrassing. Health care has literally become an issue of national defense, and we still can't be bothered because socialisms.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Americans not getting sufficient mental health care during the pandemic. Obvious tag pops another Prozac while rooting through the liquor cabin ever.

I'm not clicking Faux. I had better health care in Mexico during the 80s and living there in the 00's than I ever had north of the border.

You could easily obtain your psychotropic brain candy too.

USA is farking embarrassing. Health care has literally become an issue of national defense, and we still can't be bothered because socialisms.


Someone somewhere realized that a sick and stupid population (it's them brown's what'r to blame) is their only shot at winning elections.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I'm not clicking Faux.


Fox ≠ Fox News.

Fox News viewership is a key sign of mental health issues, while Fox viewership is just a key sign of poor taste.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Oysterman: yohohogreengiant: I'm not clicking Faux.

Fox ≠ Fox News.

Fox News viewership is a key sign of mental health issues, while Fox viewership is just a key sign of poor taste.


Like Coke and Fanta.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The world does not contain enough mental health care to fix Americans.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Drove by my local Walmart yesterday.  They have built a freaking health center in what used to be the garden center.  They have little yard signs all along the road now, advertising all the services they offer.  Dental, lab, and yes, counseling.  The sad thing is, they will probably be more successful than the standard providers, especially if they figure out the cost part of the equation.

It might be interesting, watching them try to finish off the insurance companies.  They have driven the cost of a lot of meds and glasses down, through their pharmacies and optical departments.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Drove by my local Walmart yesterday.  They have built a freaking health center in what used to be the garden center.  They have little yard signs all along the road now, advertising all the services they offer.  Dental, lab, and yes, counseling.  The sad thing is, they will probably be more successful than the standard providers, especially if they figure out the cost part of the equation.

It might be interesting, watching them try to finish off the insurance companies.  They have driven the cost of a lot of meds and glasses down, through their pharmacies and optical departments.

It might be interesting, watching them try to finish off the insurance companies.  They have driven the cost of a lot of meds and glasses down, through their pharmacies and optical departments.


Walmart drives costs down by deteriorating quality and and employment standards. They are not helping.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cloverock70: cherryl taggart: Drove by my local Walmart yesterday.  They have built a freaking health center in what used to be the garden center.  They have little yard signs all along the road now, advertising all the services they offer.  Dental, lab, and yes, counseling.  The sad thing is, they will probably be more successful than the standard providers, especially if they figure out the cost part of the equation.

It might be interesting, watching them try to finish off the insurance companies.  They have driven the cost of a lot of meds and glasses down, through their pharmacies and optical departments.

Walmart drives costs down by deteriorating quality and and employment standards. They are not helping.


Walmart helps quite a bit if you can't afford quality.
 
mike4688
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People don't like to talk about population control by abstaining from having kids. If you live in a country where people are starving don't have kids... yet. You can have kids when you and your country are on stable ground, or you know, now when shiat is all farked up. Why can't there at least be a conversation about waiting to pop out a hoard of new people into a bad situation? Maybe one of those hoard will be the next genius to fix the situation, ok, maybe not. Maybe we all agree to fix the hole in the boat before inviting more passengers aboard. I don't farking know. It would just be nice to observe that conversation. Prison system is farked, healthcare is bonkers, homelessness, mental health, violence, protests, vegans on the loose. How about a time out? Let's work on some s#¡t before inviting more people to the party. Welcome to the world kid. It's a mess, can you fix some of this s#¡t for us? We're fresh out of ideas.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's okay, though, we have Big Macs

/ and butts
 
