 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 836: "Happy Farktography Anniversary 16". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
35
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

65 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 12:01 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Happy Farktography Anniversary 16!

Description: It's Farktography's 16th anniversary! Post your highest vote getters or favorite photos since May 2020. Prior contest entries allowed but not required; prior entries, HDR, stacked, stitched & text-added photos eligible only if used in a contest since 5/13/20.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Minor conflict at the birdfeeder
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A Raccoon
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fly under a leaf
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From "Your Happy Place", the view after Frigid Air Pass on Four Pass Loop near Aspen, CO
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From "Animal Kingdom 2", a screaming ground squirrel
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not from any contest, a March 2021 shot from the University of Montana on 16mm microfilm, developed in Caffenol Delta Micro.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
From "June Bug," bee meets flower

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
From "Y M C A," a Black-capped Chickadee

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
From my most recent walk, a California Scrub-Jay

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  



/my favorite sunrise photo of the past year.
//have not entered it here before
/Pelicans at Dawn, Kure Beach, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0156 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/lionfish
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  



/egret
//Carolina Beach, NC
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

From Black and White 5, Feb 2021
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

From Backyard Critters, Jan 2021
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

From Autumn 6, Oct 2020
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
5 Horses of the Apocalypse of the Indian Bend Wash

My only 1st place (tie) entry (April 16, 2014 - "Muybridge").  This was a series of negatives printed onto the same piece of silver gelatin paper and developed as one image.  There was a lot more math and trial and error than I had anticipated, but each image is a different one of the giant metal horses that spit water when it floods in my neighborhood.
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Friends until the end.

3rd place vote (June 12, 2019) - Still one of my favorite images.  Our chocolate lab, Marvin, on his last days comforted by his best friend, Jolene.  This was on my uncle's phone as one of his favorite images.  My cousin shared that with me after his (uncle's, not dog's) funeral.

I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING!!
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Distress Signal
THE FLAG CODE. Title 36, U.S.C., Chapter 10. ... (a) The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.

4 years ago I was working on this in the first 100 days of the shiatgibbon era.  Every image (~150) was added as something I valued or would miss if it were lost to me.  I printed it the size of a standard US Flag.  This was art as therapy.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From "A Fire in the Sky" July 8, 2020
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Antelope Canyon (upper) by Jonathan, on Flickr

From "Luminous" September 30, 2020
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
bend-004 by Jonathan, on Flickr

From "The Bends" Feb 10, 2021
Even though this pic only placed 11th place, I really dig it.
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
Aspens_Hart_Prairie_IMGP1954 - My happy places entry - March 2021
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Peridot_Mesa_IMGP6661

My happy places - March 2021
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
023_GDS_Madagascar_Anja_Chameleon_​IMGP​0656

Animal Kingdom - August 2020
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
From "The Bends", Feb 10, 2021
Fark user imageView Full Size

Danger Noodle by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From "Psychedelics 2", Apr 21, 2021
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rainbow Ripples by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From "I See Your Point 3", Oct 14, 2020
Fark user imageView Full Size

Intense Red Wing Black Bird by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
RagnarD
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Blast From The Past"

Fark user imageView Full Size

Workshop on Grandpa's old ranch in the Hams Fork river valley Wyoming
 
RagnarD
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Rule Of Thirds"

Fark user imageView Full Size

The Green River, Wyoming - west side of Wind Rivers
 
RagnarD
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Show Us Your Happy Place"

Fark user imageView Full Size
Somewhere in the Sonoran Desert
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I posted this a few weeks ago.  Huey still showing how to do Hygge
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Great Egret in a tree
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Starting off on the right foot
 
Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.