(BBC-US)   America's 'longest juvenile lifer', convicted at 15, finally released at 83   (bbc.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do you even make up for something like that?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That week, the then 15-year-old was charged with murder - an accusation he has always denied although he has since accepted in an interview with US broadcaster PBS that he stabbed two people who survived and has expressed remorse.
...
what prison has taught me along with many other things is mind your business, always try to do what's right, stay away from trouble when it's humanly possible to do.

It sounds like the system worked. Even if he's lying about being beaten down he probably has a lot less energy now for wrongdoing. But I also can't help but feel it was a waste of resources to keep him alive.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So does he get to play Nintendo now?
 
yms
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can't even begin to imagine how difficult it is going to be for him to cope.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Klyukva: That week, the then 15-year-old was charged with murder - an accusation he has always denied although he has since accepted in an interview with US broadcaster PBS that he stabbed two people who survived and has expressed remorse.
...
what prison has taught me along with many other things is mind your business, always try to do what's right, stay away from trouble when it's humanly possible to do.

It sounds like the system worked. Even if he's lying about being beaten down he probably has a lot less energy now for wrongdoing. But I also can't help but feel it was a waste of resources to keep him alive.


You're saying you feel it was a waste of resources that the government didn't murder a 15 year old?

That's how I read it.
 
zidders
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Klyukva: I also can't help but feel it was a waste of resources to keep him alive.


Please don't ever have kids.
 
