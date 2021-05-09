 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   The out-of-control Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean roughly where MH370 went down. Coincidence? Cue the conspiracy theorists   (news.sky.com) divider line
Flaming Yawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"It re-entered the atmosphere at 3.24am UK time, with the bulk of its components destroyed at that point, according to Chinese state media."

Why didn't someone submit a link to the original story from the Chinese Space Agency?

Oh, right.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I hope there isn't a greenlit headline already because this should be it
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Flaming Yawn: Why didn't someone submit a link to the original story from the Chinese Space Agency?


You are supposed to be too terrified of China to ask questions like that.  You're clearly not even close to frightened enough.

Don't worry, the media will try harder next time.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Soros, in conjunction with the Rand Corporation, global warming, the saucer people, and under the supervision of the Cigarette Smoking Man, reverse vampires and Obama's weatherfication machine have clearly developed the technology to phase-shift the Bermuda Triangle to anywhere they so desire on the planet. It now, in fact, may also be a rhombus.
We're through the looking glass here people.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calm down everyone, the debris is on Sierra Diego
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Calm down everyone, the debris rocket is on Sierra Diego


FTFM
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. They found that plane???!! I missed that in the whole pandemic.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Indian Ocean is practically a vast no man's land. You just don't want to be there
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: Wait. They found that plane???!! I missed that in the whole pandemic.


If you narrow its location down to 'the ocean' then yes, they've located it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it missed people, so there's that.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long March conspiracy? Then don't you mean queue?!

/wasting humor on a dup thread
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We're lucky it didn't hit a major city. Or even a small town.

They seem to have no regard for what they do.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If the headline devolves into another conspiracy theory can we blame Subby?
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Death Rocket: At least it missed people, so there's that.


Well we assume. Could have been a lonely fishing trawler out there or something, you never know!
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Death Rocket: At least it missed people, so there's that.


User name checks out!!!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

berylman: The Indian Ocean is practically a vast no man's land. You just don't want to be there
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]


I hear there's good fishing though
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"the vagueness of China's location forecasts had many people looking anxiously towards the sky as the expected landing grew closer"

Does anyone know anyone who was staring at the sky anxiously? Or maybe this newspaper is just trash.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

casual disregard: We're lucky it didn't hit a major city. Or even a small town.

They seem to have no regard for what they do.


No we're not.

And wtf. do you think the consequences would have been if it did? Do tell.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is as bad as the ball earth conspiracy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: George Soros, in conjunction with the Rand Corporation, global warming, the saucer people, and under the supervision of the Cigarette Smoking Man, reverse vampires and Obama's weatherfication machine have clearly developed the technology to phase-shift the Bermuda Triangle to anywhere they so desire on the planet. It now, in fact, may also be a rhombus.
We're through the looking glass here people.


And with that, Hillary's emails were incinerated beyond recovery, once and for all.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So nobody knows where it went down?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

flucto: So nobody knows where it went down?


Downtown Chinatown.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

casual disregard: We're lucky it didn't hit a major city. Or even a small town.

They seem to have no regard for what they do.


Handle checks out.

You should check out the history of SkyLab for true reckless irresponsibility.
 
