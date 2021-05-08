 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   That high suspension bridge with glass panels in China? Strong winds blew out the glass panels stranding some of the vistors   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even Anne Frank saw this coming.

/dumb idea in the first place
//nope-ity nope nope
///glad they are safe
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh fark to the farketty nope
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They bought their ticket, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Falling bridges, falling rocket boosters...FFS China, get your shiat together!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bridge to NOPEwhere.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably made in China.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not going to alleviate people's fear of fragile glass walkways.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what I'm seeing here is glass panels that only had gravity holding them down. Doesn't look like there were any fasteners.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: They bought their ticket, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now a bridge designer in China is saying goodbye to his wife and kid(s).

Engineering 101: Don't let your bridge fall apart.
 
PerryWinnwet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, it's in China, and he was later rescued by the safety response to the incident...

When he climbed to safety via the railing.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why you don't count on gravity alone.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made-in-China construction quality strikes again.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like the Chinese rocket - it landed in the sea this time, but they really don't give a shiat if it just lands on an orphanage.   When you've got a billion people, lives are worth less than nothing.  And nobody would have cared if you died here.  So you should probably think about what kind of ant you are.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tourist terrified by new glass walkway that cracks under weight
Youtube Oo0NJsr5m4I


oh yeah, funny as fark
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Made-in-China construction quality strikes again.


footnote: this is a perfect example of why American fears of China taking over the world are overblown.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nice horizontal 5.0 free solo you got goin' on there...

/definitely 5th class "climbing"
//don't matter how easy it is, you fall you die makes it 5.something
 
ongbok
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Oo0NJsr5​m4I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

oh yeah, funny as fark


Why would you do that?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

anuran: Oh fark to the farketty nope


Yep, there goes my acrophobia.

I'll just keep Farking from this nice, safe corner in the closet.
 
crinz83
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
how do you say in chinese "it's too windy to go out on the glass bridge, you idiots"?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wax_on: So what I'm seeing here is glass panels that only had gravity holding them down. Doesn't look like there were any fasteners.


That might have possible been a bad design feature.

But hey, who could have known there'd be wind?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can imagine crabbing back on the railing...but have you seen the railing on the right side?!

/assuming this is real and not someone being cute on Twitter with photoshop.
//and there goes their social rating for showing China in a bad light
///if the bridge is swinging from the wind, how about you do not walk it?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

oldtaku: It's like the Chinese rocket - it landed in the sea this time, but they really don't give a shiat if it just lands on an orphanage.   When you've got a billion people, lives are worth less than nothing.  And nobody would have cared if you died here.  So you should probably think about what kind of ant you are.


https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/26/us​/​seattle-rocket-spacex.html

https://www.history.com/news/the-day-​s​kylab-crashed-to-earth-facts-about-the​-first-u-s-space-stations-re-entry
 
