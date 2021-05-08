 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Long March 5 booster lands on top of MA 370   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
24
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2021 at 1:35 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's atmospheric reentry, dipshiaitmitter.

It still has another 150+ Km to descend.

It's over the Gulf of Mexico right now.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice pic.

They should have shown the launch....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: That's atmospheric reentry, dipshiaitmitter.

It still has another 150+ Km to descend.

It's over the Gulf of Mexico right now.


All the trackers you might have been - might *still* be - watching were mostly recently using orbital elements that were hours old.  There's (unverified at the time I saw it) video of it leaving high altitude trails over Arabia on initial atmospheric entry.

Point being most trackers are *still* saying it's at 140 to 150 km altitude when reality is that is the alt projection from out-of-date keps.  As soon as it hit air, all keps are off ;)
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
72.47°E, 2.65°N puts re-entry over/near the Maldives
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: 72.47°E, 2.65°N puts re-entry over/near the Maldives


No, the Rocketdives.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
Last predicted ground track via @spacetrack.org
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: That's atmospheric reentry, dipshiaitmitter.

It still has another 150+ Km to descend.

It's over the Gulf of Mexico right now.


你 是 吃 屎
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, this one works too
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Nice pic.

They should have shown the launch....

[Fark user image 850x580]


I think that was the official Chinese Space Program simulator.

The funny thing is, I kind of understand what they are doing because I played....too much....of that.
They are just pushing the envelope.

Now if they can get it controlled .......
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't believe it's down until I see people selling fake parts on eBay
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I dont understand the headline or any of the comments. But space stuff=cool.

Nerds
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Send in the Rocketmen to intercept it.
 
rfenster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
MH 370?
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rfenster: MH 370?


How soon they forget....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malaysi​a​_Airlines_Flight_370
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: rfenster: MH 370?

How soon they forget....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malaysia​_Airlines_Flight_370


Check your snark horseface.

Read the headline
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Over Saudi Arabia...

https://twitter.com/US_SpaceCom/statu​s​/1391242693355835403?s=20
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: OK, this one works too


Which one?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I won't believe it's down until I see people selling fake parts on eBay


It's still heading for your house, Donnie Darko.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Murflette: Sarah Jessica Farker: rfenster: MH 370?

How soon they forget....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malaysia​_Airlines_Flight_370

Check your snark horseface.

Read the headline


Headlines? What's next? Reading articles?!
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maldivians, Australians, and Hobbits have been spared from being bonked on the head by a falling rocket.
 
robodog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Over Saudi Arabia...

https://twitter.com/US_SpaceCom/status​/1391242693355835403?s=20


The response about the Suez was great.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Over Saudi Arabia...

https://twitter.com/US_SpaceCom/status​/1391242693355835403?s=20


Wait a minute.. Are you trying to allege China lied? This never happens...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This just might be the first instance of an article simultaneously describing literal breaking news and a literal news flash at the same time.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.