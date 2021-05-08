 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Have you seen the cool as a cucumber driver evading robbers in South Africa? How about a new camera angle?   (youtube.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The video opens with Leo Prinsloo, a former member of the South African Police Service Special Task Force - an elite branch of the country's police force that specializes in high-risk operations.

I read elsewhere that this dude has been a bodyguard to celebs/politicians as well - he's basically Liam Neeson in the Taken flicks.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A professional's professional.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ it's Jason Bourne
Youtube xYG89rB6c5k
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It kinda seems like step one is have bulletproof glass.
 
B0redd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The hardcore bandits in SA use rocket launchers on armored vans.
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: It kinda seems like step one is have bulletproof glass.


Yep...even with his excellent evasive driving skills, the attackers seemed to be pretty decent shots.

I'm still surprised this sort of thing doesn't happen more in the US.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: It kinda seems like step one is have bulletproof glass.


No, step one is to check if the glass is bulletproof.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have found a key in life is not to freeze. Engage, evaluate, change. Or as I learned in ATC, control control control.
 
wxboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

khatores: rosekolodny: It kinda seems like step one is have bulletproof glass.

Yep...even with his excellent evasive driving skills, the attackers seemed to be pretty decent shots.

I'm still surprised this sort of thing doesn't happen more in the US.


In my (totally uninformed) opinion, the reason this doesn't really happen in the U.S. is that people are much less likely to get away with it.  Say what you will about law enforcement in this country, they are typically pretty good at tracking down violent criminals, especially those who leave behind lots of evidence.  It's also much harder to bribe cops in the U.S. to look the other way for most things.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So... How did it turn out?
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
