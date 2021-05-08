 Skip to content
 
(Patheos)   74 parishioners at a church that bragged about having 'maskless services' really have something to pray about, now   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Christianity, Peoples Church, Church service, The Washington Post, maskless church service, COVID outbreaks, body count, utter disregard  
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My church was one of many that went to online-only services back in April of last year.

Starting in December 2020, the church re-started an in-person service with the condition that attendees wear masks. Plus, the chairs in the worship center were rearranged to promote social distancing.

When a member was diagnosed as having Covid-19, the church went back to online-only until the entire church building was sanitized.

Unlike that Oregon church, plenty of churches refuse to risk the health of members in order to pass offering plates.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what you get when you rely on generic thoughts & prayers.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Totsandpears.jpg
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My church only had one in person service, Easter 2021, and had it outdoors.  'Bring your own lawn chairs!'
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did they all get vaccinated?

*click*

Oh. It was the opposite of that.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Chain the doors shut.  Light it on fire.  On Sunday morning.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess they didn't pray hard enough.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lulz. How's your sky-god working out for you. It's 2021. Science.  Carbon dating. fark off.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Somebody needs to look into murderous pastor douchebro's finances
 
hlehmann
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good.  Maybe with luck the entire congregation will die.

/ Getting so damn tired of religious idiots.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Really a shame there was no way to avoid those folks getting sick...
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's so sad that they had to make being maskless part of their identity.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I guess they didn't pray hard enough.


Considering the reason for the great flood in the Sumerian mythology is because Enlil basically got sick of the noise people made
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: Madman drummers bummers: I guess they didn't pray hard enough.

Considering the reason for the great flood in the Sumerian mythology is because Enlil basically got sick of the noise people made


Yeah, I can't say I blame him.
 
