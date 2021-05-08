 Skip to content
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Raft
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Split Enz - Six Months In A Leaky Boat
Youtube ar7DgREshAk
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That must be some awesome weed
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The male non-engineering students in their early 20s crafted a makeshift boat  . . .

Two male engineering students with questionable nautical sense  . . .

???
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice boat.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the idea was that air would be caught in the buckets to support the two guys sitting in the kiddie pools? Why do some of the barrels have tops and most don't? Did someone take the tops off before they took the picture? Was that an intentional design? I need to know more about the specifics of this boat built by the engineering or non-engineering students.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Done in 1
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The tide kept pushing them further and further from shore

Tide goes in, tide goes out. Never a miscommunication. You can't explain that. You can't explain why the tide goes in.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcohol was not a factor in the bad boating decisions

Preposterous.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But why no lids?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alcohol was not involved" You mean they are that stupid sober? Just imagine what they must get into with a few drinks in them!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid floats
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: "Alcohol was not involved" You mean they are that stupid sober? Just imagine what they must get into with a few drinks in them!


Weed
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time maybe try some homemade "oars"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: Alcohol was not a factor in the bad boating decisions

Preposterous.


Weed and meth were not commented on...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Which was the to be the deck for all the bikini babes they imagined they were going to take for a three hour tour next week?

Was it one girl in each bucket or four or five in each pool? Or were they going out to play 'Captain Topper Bottoms, the stern-yet-sensual skipper of the U.S.S. Rough Service?'

With some gas powered leaf blowers they could have had the coolest hovercraft in Santa Barbara.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: The male non-engineering students in their early 20s crafted a makeshift boat  . . .

Two male engineering students with questionable nautical sense  . . .

???


What we have here is Schrödingers Catamaran.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: The tide kept pushing them further and further from shore

Tide goes in, tide goes out. Never a miscommunication. You can't explain that. You can't explain why the tide goes in.

"The tide kept pushing them further and further from shore approximately - 300 yards before County Fire was summoned," Eliason said.


Truly a horrifying event worthy of a Hemingway novel
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image image 425x312]


Seems highly ill-advised in those waters

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Which was the to be the deck for all the bikini babes they imagined they were going to take for a three hour tour next week?

Was it one girl in each bucket or four or five in each pool? Or were they going out to play 'Captain Topper Bottoms, the stern-yet-sensual skipper of the U.S.S. Rough Service?'

With some gas powered leaf blowers they could have had the coolest hovercraft in Santa Barbara.


where would they get the necessary eels?
 
phishrace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Confabulat: So the idea was that air would be caught in the buckets to support the two guys sitting in the kiddie pools? Why do some of the barrels have tops and most don't? Did someone take the tops off before they took the picture? Was that an intentional design? I need to know more about the specifics of this boat built by the engineering or non-engineering students.


It's brilliant, really. On nice days, you flip it bucket-side up, lay your beach towel over the buckets and get that sweet bronze tan you deserve. If it gets to hot, you flip it pool-side up, fill the pools 3/4 full and just float around drinking beers until it cools off.

These real men of genius didn't need any fancy indoors schooling. They learned engineering out on the mean streets of Santa Barbara.
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As a graduate of UCSB, I can assure you that this seems totally in line with the overall gestalt of the town.

/god I miss that place
//and yes, alcohol was involved at some, or all, points
///a three-slashie tour
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
wow, those numbnuts spent around $110 -not including tax- just on 20 homer buckets and lids. throw in 2 kiddie pools, a big sheet of melamine, some kind of glue/caulk, a bunch of duct tape, and a paddle, and they were probably close to $200 spent, plus time........

they coulda just bought a real boat!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The real news is this wasn't Florida
 
