 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(North Jersey)   They'll be dancing in the dark, remembering the glory days, if this brilliant disguise hits their hometown, if the backstreets become badlands. And where will the Boss be? At least some were born in the USA. It will take the power of prayer   (amp.northjersey.com) divider line
38
    More: Amusing, Atlantic Ocean, development center, large swath, areas Saturday night, Sunday morning, Mediterranean Sea, Earth, Brazil  
•       •       •

1020 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 08 May 2021 at 8:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Re-entry over New Jersey. Expected to land west of Portugal. Which is better than east of Portugal. Not sure how that converts to Rhode Islands.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Re-entry over New Jersey. Expected to land west of Portugal. Which is better than east of Portugal. Not sure how that converts to Rhode Islands.


Wtf kind of orbit is this thing in?
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urban landscaping and redevelopment at its finest.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: AliceBToklasLives: Re-entry over New Jersey. Expected to land west of Portugal. Which is better than east of Portugal. Not sure how that converts to Rhode Islands.

Wtf kind of orbit is this thing in?


"Uncontrolled elliptical orbit" according to TFA. Whatever that means.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: AliceBToklasLives: Re-entry over New Jersey. Expected to land west of Portugal. Which is better than east of Portugal. Not sure how that converts to Rhode Islands.

Wtf kind of orbit is this thing in?


Temporary.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick get Nicole Elizabeth LaValle to a bunker she's our national treasure that we can't afford to lose
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: AliceBToklasLives: Re-entry over New Jersey. Expected to land west of Portugal. Which is better than east of Portugal. Not sure how that converts to Rhode Islands.

Wtf kind of orbit is this thing in?


Increasingly vertical. Soon to be nor-bit.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody else posted this link in the last thread, a site tracking the Long March 5B's orbital track.  It's currently on an orbit of 144km x 205km, which is pretty freakin' low, and degrading most when it's near perigee, its lowest altitude.

satflare.comView Full Size


http://www.satflare.com/track.asp?q=4​8​275&sid=2#TOP
 
BonzaiBondra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Re-entry over New Jersey. Expected to land west of Portugal. Which is better than east of Portugal. Not sure how that converts to Rhode Islands.


I was using all the voodoo in the book to aim it at mar a lago. Dang!
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks, Obama.
 
rumpleteaser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool live map: https://mapshot.app/pkg/longmarc​h.html
SpaceTrack's latest prediction:
Latest TIP (as of 2021-05-09 0000Z) for CZ-5B (#LongMarch5B) (48275 / 2021-035B) shows projected re-entry at 2021-05-09 0211(UTC) +/- 60 minutes at latitude 35.9, longitude 24.4 (Mediterranean Basin) At 7.8 km/s, just 1 minute diff in the time of reentry =470 km diff in final loc

Mediterranean Basin
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent like 20 seconds in befuddlement trying to deconstruct that headline before I clicked the link and got the joke. Thanks Subs!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, it would be a Chinese Junk, but in Spaaaaaaaace?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Space Junk (2009 Remaster)
Youtube Z2dcVIEQwEE
 
Advernaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No word works better with to the word China than junk.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only Bruce Springsteen song I enjoy:

Bruce Springsteen - Cover Me
Youtube dkaSxmvZnGs
 
Advernaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
with the and not with to the.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rumpleteaser: Cool live map: https://mapshot.app/pkg/longmarch​.html
SpaceTrack's latest prediction:
Latest TIP (as of 2021-05-09 0000Z) for CZ-5B (#LongMarch5B) (48275 / 2021-035B) shows projected re-entry at 2021-05-09 0211(UTC) +/- 60 minutes at latitude 35.9, longitude 24.4 (Mediterranean Basin) At 7.8 km/s, just 1 minute diff in the time of reentry =470 km diff in final loc

Mediterranean Basin


That is cool. Thanks. Looks like they're predicting re-entry one orbit from now.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The odds of it not missing the ocean are very very small.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rumpleteaser: Cool live map: https://mapshot.app/pkg/longmarc​h.ht​ml
SpaceTrack's latest prediction:
Latest TIP (as of 2021-05-09 0000Z) for CZ-5B (#LongMarch5B) (48275 / 2021-035B) shows projected re-entry at 2021-05-09 0211(UTC) +/- 60 minutes at latitude 35.9, longitude 24.4 (Mediterranean Basin) At 7.8 km/s, just 1 minute diff in the time of reentry =470 km diff in final loc

Mediterranean Basin


Breathtaking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ununcle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
yeah,, I'm thinking at this point just nuke them. China's basically just sucking up everyone's fish, water, and the very air everyone breaths. Now,, other then the biological weapons they disperse on there neighbors and the world, we have to endure chunks of metal and crap raining down? This is what the US spent billions on a nuclear arsenal for. Not (MAD) but to prevent Dr. Evil from taking over the world. But we just stand by and let them reduce the populations of all opposision? At this point China should rightfully so be a farking glass parking lot.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've been following this real time tracker
 
Flincher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blastoh: AliceBToklasLives: Re-entry over New Jersey. Expected to land west of Portugal. Which is better than east of Portugal. Not sure how that converts to Rhode Islands.

Wtf kind of orbit is this thing in?


A failing one
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's not much of a suicide machine if I have to chase it across a hemisphere to ride to my mansion of glory
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blastoh: AliceBToklasLives: Re-entry over New Jersey. Expected to land west of Portugal. Which is better than east of Portugal. Not sure how that converts to Rhode Islands.

Wtf kind of orbit is this thing in?


Inclination of 41 degrees. From just south of Chicago to somewhere around Rio De Janeiro IIRC. I think it has a 3 or 4 degree right ascension which means it's moving east 700-850 miles east with each orbit.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: blastoh: AliceBToklasLives: Re-entry over New Jersey. Expected to land west of Portugal. Which is better than east of Portugal. Not sure how that converts to Rhode Islands.

Wtf kind of orbit is this thing in?

Temporary.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ununcle: yeah,, I'm thinking at this point just nuke them. China's basically just sucking up everyone's fish, water, and the very air everyone breaths. Now,, other then the biological weapons they disperse on there neighbors and the world, we have to endure chunks of metal and crap raining down? This is what the US spent billions on a nuclear arsenal for. Not (MAD) but to prevent Dr. Evil from taking over the world. But we just stand by and let them reduce the populations of all opposision? At this point China should rightfully so be a farking glass parking lot.


Peter Navarro, is that you? Take these Xanax immediately. We have much to discuss
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seeing as it has two hours to go before Armageddon, I think I can watch about two episodes of my show. I am rewatching Father Ted. I think the airplane fiasco is the next episode up perhaps.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ununcle: yeah,, I'm thinking at this point just nuke them. China's basically just sucking up everyone's fish, water, and the very air everyone breaths. Now,, other then the biological weapons they disperse on there neighbors and the world, we have to endure chunks of metal and crap raining down? This is what the US spent billions on a nuclear arsenal for. Not (MAD) but to prevent Dr. Evil from taking over the world. But we just stand by and let them reduce the populations of all opposision? At this point China should rightfully so be a farking glass parking lot.


I'm not sure the answer to a global neighbor's overuse of resources is mass destruction and generational poisoning of people, animals, plants and the very dirt they share.

There might be some reason we haven't used nukes since double tapping Japan and why nuclear accidents like Chernobyl and Fukushima are horror stories of contamination and cancers in children not even born at the time.

I'm not happy with China either but the US didn't build an arsenal for any other reason than we could and we wanted to.

We don't really want to use them. Other people would in return.

There are better ways to deal with a troublesome neighbor than poisoning him, his family, his pets, the garbage man, all his kids, the lady who delivers the mail and all her kids, all the other neighbors and their kids and pets and maybe yourself and your food sources, depending on the weather conditions.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chatoyance: [Fark user image image 245x182]


💜
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
May see some parts in Portugal and Spain.

For what it's worth spacex dropped a tank in a farmers field in Washington a few weeks ago during their own uncontrolled reentry
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

berylman: ununcle: yeah,, I'm thinking at this point just nuke them. China's basically just sucking up everyone's fish, water, and the very air everyone breaths. Now,, other then the biological weapons they disperse on there neighbors and the world, we have to endure chunks of metal and crap raining down? This is what the US spent billions on a nuclear arsenal for. Not (MAD) but to prevent Dr. Evil from taking over the world. But we just stand by and let them reduce the populations of all opposision? At this point China should rightfully so be a farking glass parking lot.

Peter Navarro, is that you? Take these Xanax immediately. We have much to discuss


His post has to be a joke.

---

Anyways, pity it won't hit nearby where I live. Would be hella cool to get to pick some parts up.

I bet you earn a ton of you auctioned it of to some rich Chinese.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When does SNL start.

Could it hit Elon
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: cyberspacedout: blastoh: AliceBToklasLives: Re-entry over New Jersey. Expected to land west of Portugal. Which is better than east of Portugal. Not sure how that converts to Rhode Islands.

Wtf kind of orbit is this thing in?

Temporary.

[Fark user image image 425x214]


Jack Nicholson is from New Jersey (Neptune NJ)
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd rather poor honey into my ear and listen very closely to a mound of angry fire ants than ever hear a Bruce Springsteen song again.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Skeleton Man: I'd rather poor honey into my ear and listen very closely to a mound of angry fire ants than ever hear a Bruce Springsteen song again.


Edgiest of edgy takes
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.