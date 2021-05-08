 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT), Connie tries to get Mr Boynton in a jam so she can "save" him, George and Rudolph trade places with Liz and Iris, and Jimmy apparently doesn't know enough to keep from opening an escape hatch at 18,000 feet   (tunein.com) divider line
10
    More: Live  
•       •       •

90 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2021 at 7:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Taking the Rap for Mr. Boynton - 9/25/49 - After hearing how Harriet rewarded Walter Denton after he took the blame for Harriet putting a dent in her father's car, Connie tries to set Mr Boynton up in a situation that she can take the blame for.

My Favorite Husband - Women's Rights - 3/3/50 - On a bet George and Rudolph trade places with Liz and Iris, the boys do the housework while the girls become the breadwinners.  This program forms the basis for the famous "I Love Lucy" Candy Factory episode.

Superman - The Pan - Am Highway - Parts 6 to 10 -  11/26 to 12/5/41 - While in an Army pursuit plane flying over the Andes mountains at 18,000 feet looking for 3 teams of lost engineers, Jimmy accidentally opens the escape hatch and falls out, and Clark follows closely behind.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can hardly wait, I've become quite the fan of Our Miss Brooks.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: I can hardly wait, I've become quite the fan of Our Miss Brooks.


*gurlg*

*gurlg*

*gurlggurlg*
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sophie is ready
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Sophie is ready
[Fark user image 425x578]


Hi Sophie!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WOOOOH! I'M IN THE THICK OF IT -- CHECKING THIS SH*T OUT!!!

wooooh!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Time to get the Led out!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Like, I'm stepping outside for a smoke, but I've got a speaker system set up in my garage, so I can still metal while I'm smoking, and we've got some Iron Maiden here now, so why not?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.