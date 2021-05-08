 Skip to content
(Chron)   "If anyone walks along the [River Walk] and wonders what these are, they aren't aliens," says official who is definitely not under giant alien snails' pink egg cluster control   (chron.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't see any in 2002 when I was there.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remembered that early last year there were efforts to get rid of the apple snail, which resides at the bottom of the river and is incredibly invasive.  Clearly those efforts weren't fully effective.

Thank you Captain Obvious.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"They're just eggs for snails the size of your [fist] that reside at the bottom of the river."

houmatimes.comView Full Size


But wait, there's more:

"Locals should feel welcome to see, not touch, since the eggs carry a parasite known as rat lungworm."

Hard pass on that from me.  You'd think it'd be easy to see these things sliming their way across the sidewalk and remove them if you know when egg-laying season happens.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "They're just eggs for snails the size of your [fist] that reside at the bottom of the river."

[houmatimes.com image 423x368]

But wait, there's more:

"Locals should feel welcome to see, not touch, since the eggs carry a parasite known as rat lungworm."

Hard pass on that from me.  You'd think it'd be easy to see these things sliming their way across the sidewalk and remove them if you know when egg-laying season happens.


I see a "Whacking Day" proposal in the city's future.  Or maybe "Stomping Day".
 
alienated
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rat lungworm sounds like the biggest hoax since murder hornets. I bet if you lick the eggs, your immune system gets an insane boost. After all, they're apple snails. Probably won't have need to see one of those scam artist doctors for years after.
 
nytmare
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Uh-oh.

Apple snails are sold in pet stores for a couple of bucks. I bought two last year for a container pond I put together last year. The pet shop clerk stated they would help keep the pond clean. The clerk also stated that they cannot reproduce in freshwater. The clerk did not mention that Apple snails have both a gill and a lung.

Both snails were gone less than a month later. Raccoons frequently play in the little pond at night. I assumed the raccoons ate the Apple snails. Now, I'm worried the Raccoons didn't eat the Apple snails and that they made it to the local creek.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Time to develop the market for super size Texas escargot.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "They're just eggs for snails the size of your [fist] that reside at the bottom of the river."

[houmatimes.com image 423x368]

But wait, there's more:

"Locals should feel welcome to see, not touch, since the eggs carry a parasite known as rat lungworm."

Hard pass on that from me.  You'd think it'd be easy to see these things sliming their way across the sidewalk and remove them if you know when egg-laying season happens.


If the local government is worried about the eggs, I am sure they could employ a team of people with protective gear to find, collect and destroy these eggs.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can't mess with Texas without breaking an omelette. Break an omelette twice... won't get fooled again!

It's an old Texas saying.
 
