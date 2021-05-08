 Skip to content
Enjoy more blackouts, Texas
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Boy it's a good thing Texas doesn't get hot in the summer.


// is Texas a third world country yet?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cretinbob: Boy it's a good thing Texas doesn't get hot in the summer.


// is Texas a third world country yet?


Depends on where. There are still some civilized areas.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says it is hopeful it will be able to meet the high energy demand this summer following a devastating winter."
Hopeful. JFC
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Preparing"

Their PR department is on high alert.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cretinbob: Boy it's a good thing Texas doesn't get hot in the summer.


// is Texas a third world country yet?


The United States is becoming a Formerly Developed Nation. Texas is leading the charge.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MrBallou: "Preparing"

Their PR department is on high alert.


Reservations have already been made at the resort in Cancun....
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The 'R' is silent.

And non-existent.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

weddingsinger: MrBallou: "Preparing"

Their PR department is on high alert.

Reservations have already been made at the resort in Cancun....


I'd hope that Cancun has standards.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MrBallou: "Preparing"

Their PR department is on high alert.


By raising prices they can cut off power to people in a life threatening heatwave, while making profit from those that can afford the higher prices...  Supplying our loyal customers with a product in a efficient, reliable and timely manner...what's not to like? We're here to help.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: I'd hope that Cancun has standards.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: Gubbo: I'd hope that Cancun has standards.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Poor bastards. Nobody deserves that
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No worries. Y'all got this...

AHHHHH
Youtube yBLdQ1a4-JI
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Violently proud of their inability to survive in the desert
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've changed nothing, held nobody accountable, and have had thoughts and prayers blasting on overdrive. Should be fun.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A thought occurs.

Those businesses moving to Texas are going to change the state.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Abbott will wag his sad little pecker, shake his fist, and DEMAND that Sleepy-Joe-Not-The-Real-President Biden FIX THIS!!!!!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know what? They got that thar electricity in other states. You otta hook up with thar grids and get some.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The resources that we got are enough ..."


Ok I know it's Texas but jfc does everyone have to be Hank Hill?
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: cretinbob: Boy it's a good thing Texas doesn't get hot in the summer.


// is Texas a third world country yet?

Depends on where. There are still some civilized areas.


Austin and...and...umm...yeah, Austin
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: revrendjim: cretinbob: Boy it's a good thing Texas doesn't get hot in the summer.


// is Texas a third world country yet?

Depends on where. There are still some civilized areas.

Austin and...and...umm...yeah, Austin


Austin is overrated and nowhere near what it was now....
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already decided to not use AC. Try to use this time to acclimate. I'd usually already have it on. But after winter. I have not had it on. Will try to make it to October. I plan to just not be home till night fall. I take calls from a park.  Plan to not have refrigerated / frozen food starting in late May.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: We've changed nothing, held nobody accountable, and have had thoughts and prayers blasting on overdrive. Should be fun.


They changed the law and now the Governor and Lt Governor appoint the directors of ERCOT.

Cecilia Abbott will finally have a good laying job.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Gubbo: I'd hope that Cancun has standards.

[Fark user image 850x566]


But he was only being a responsible father accompanying his daughters to... oh, wait. Yeah. His family was already there.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: cretinbob: Boy it's a good thing Texas doesn't get hot in the summer.


// is Texas a third world country yet?

The United States is becoming a Formerly Developed Nation. Texas is leading the charge.


California lead the way some years back with their handling of the power grid.  Rolling blackouts were a regular occurrence.  Once again, Texas is merely following.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Abbott will wag his sad little pecker, shake his fist, and DEMAND that Sleepy-Joe-Not-The-Real-President Biden FIX THIS!!!!!


This time the wind generators will overheat.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see...A place that has AMPLE sunlight, AND the need for electricity....WELL I don't know what they could POSSIBLY do to make those cancel out each other!?!

How about getting Elan to build a couple of his power storage units (Like the ones in Australia)
and using the vast open and very sunny spaces of Texas to power it's self..I mean, seriously this
is not rocket science, and shouldn't take a rocket science company to fix..

And let's also not forget, both Musk and Bezos are using a bunch of SouthWest Texas land for their
rocket measuring  contest..Maybe a little leverage??  Between the two of them alone, getting a working
system to add storage and power generation for even a few percentage of the total need should be
something that could be worked out.Then throw in a few other people/companies without their head up their own asses, and the problem could be solved..
 
don't understand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck Texas.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

don't understand: F*ck Texas.


Yep yep
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is summer in Texas like a summer in Sweden?

Two or three days where the wood stove can cool down and the ashes can be cleaned out before it gets fired back up.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I already called it a while back when they sent us the alert the other night. We don't have the infrastructure for the amount of people who have moved here. I'm calling it now: rolling blackouts during the summer.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

don't understand: F*ck Texas.


Well, I hope your state burns to the ground. Oh, wait. F*ck you too.
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: anuran: cretinbob: Boy it's a good thing Texas doesn't get hot in the summer.


// is Texas a third world country yet?

The United States is becoming a Formerly Developed Nation. Texas is leading the charge.

California lead the way some years back with their handling of the power grid.  Rolling blackouts were a regular occurrence.  Once again, Texas is merely following.


Except we didn't get $16000 electric bills after things went sideways.
 
