(The Daily Beast)   1981 Times Square is back baby, sorry about the bullet   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
VisualiseThis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See?  The city is healing.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aww I was hoping for real porn, not gun porn
 
hyperbole
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Simply impossible.  New York implemented strong gun control.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd still prefer 1981 NYC to the boredom that Giuliani made when turned the city into his own Disneyland, and then he cross-dressed and hit on Donald Trump, then became that traitor's lawyer later in life.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Aww I was hoping for real porn, not gun porn


Sorry, sex is yucky here.  Violence is much more acceptable.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"One of the wounded women screamed, "My leg!" recounted Khadim Sakho, 25, a street vendor from Manhattan."


Spongebob Squarepants Running Gag: My Leg
Youtube Ys-661oLevE
 
gnosis301
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus, the next article was about a kid who got punched in the head on a $1 dare and who later died...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I heard three loud shots," Sandy Espinoza, a witness who was visiting the city from Illinois, told the Daily News.

"It reminded me of home."
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I saw three or four stories about shootings today.

if nothing was done when Sandyhook happened I see no reason anything will change now. on the high side, the odds you will be randomly shot while going about your business is pretty low.

the shootings I saw had only one or two dead people and a mass shooting requires 4 dead people. nice that we have enough of these to quantify.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
America's done.
Someone shoot out the lights when you leave.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Simply impossible.  New York implemented strong gun control.


Are you chaffed from wanking this hard?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zombie DJ: America's done.
Someone shoot out the lights when you leave.


If this makes you quit, get the fark out. You don't have the fortitude to handle society.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Simply impossible.  New York implemented strong gun control.


It's great. I hope it stays.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Simply impossible.  New York implemented strong gun control.


And if there were checkpoints or any other way to check people entering New York from other states to see if they're carrying guns, you might have a point.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LordJiro: hyperbole: Simply impossible.  New York implemented strong gun control.

And if there were checkpoints or any other way to check people entering New York from other states to see if they're carrying guns, you might have a point.


You don't even need to go to any other state just go mainland New York and have free access to all the guns.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's why you pay for the photo you take with Elmo
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: GoodDoctorB: Aww I was hoping for real porn, not gun porn

Sorry, sex is yucky here.  Violence is much more acceptable.


Fark user imageView Full Size

If I find multiple piles of these magazines at someone's home, and he refers to them as his porn mags...

...time to find an excuse to leave.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: kyleaugustus: GoodDoctorB: Aww I was hoping for real porn, not gun porn

Sorry, sex is yucky here.  Violence is much more acceptable.

[Fark user image image 850x477]
If I find multiple piles of these magazines at someone's home, and he refers to them as his porn mags...

...time to find an excuse to leave.


Have you SEEN that XM556 micro gun fire though?
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ganon D. Mire: kyleaugustus: GoodDoctorB: Aww I was hoping for real porn, not gun porn

Sorry, sex is yucky here.  Violence is much more acceptable.

[Fark user image image 850x477]
If I find multiple piles of these magazines at someone's home, and he refers to them as his porn mags...

...time to find an excuse to leave.


Is that f*cking Maynard on the lower-row Ballistic magazine?!
 
