 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Free weed for Covid vaccines proves to be a popular perk. YOU DON'T SAY   (forbes.com) divider line
3
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, Vaccination, Smallpox, Cannabis, Inoculation, cannabis enthusiasts, Hemp, cannabis policy reform group  
•       •       •

150 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2021 at 12:35 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wobambo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I want a list of shiat I'm owed from companies for doing the right thing without having to be bribed beforehand.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wondering when Vegas will make with the free BJs. Not that I want one, but the level of desperation to get everyone vaccinated is rising, and bribing with sexual release is always on the table.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They could vaccinate even the most vocal maga hat wearing anti-vaxxers if they opened up the bars and required vaccination to enter for free drinks.  A couple of medical technicians at the door to poke people as they entered and we'd have this problem solved in a matter of weeks.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.