(Edmonton Community Radio)   Noise Factor has a new home on Big E Radio and the re-launch debut is tonight at 11PM ET. A sneak peek at a new album from Part Chimp and the usual stories and fun. The new site is ten thousand times better. Check it out   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Recoil_Therapy
jasonvatch
FNG
here_to_help
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Thank you, modmins!!!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

Much better start time - immediately after Paul's Memory Bank.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Much better start time - immediately after Paul's Memory Bank.


Same time as before, no?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Rev.K: jasonvatch: Much better start time - immediately after Paul's Memory Bank.

Same time as before, no?


Oh, yeah. My mistake. I woulda figgered it out sooner or later.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Rev.K: Recoil_Therapy
jasonvatch
FNG
here_to_help


envirovore
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rev.K: Recoil_Therapy
jasonvatch
FNG
here_to_help


Hmmm, not alphabetical, not reverse alphabetical... it must be whoever's your favorite.  Woo hoo

_/an equally compelling argument could probably be made that it's your shiat list...sigh
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Rev.K: Recoil_Therapy
jasonvatch
FNG
here_to_help

Hmmm, not alphabetical, not reverse alphabetical... it must be whoever's your favorite.  Woo hoo

_/an equally compelling argument could probably be made that it's your shiat list...sigh


Your first assumption is more likely true from my angle.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Rev.K: Recoil_Therapy
jasonvatch
FNG
here_to_help

envirovore


Oops!!

How could I forget him?!!?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To anyone who can't tune into the show tonight, the new website has archives!!!

The show will be loaded into the archives within 24 hours and you can listen in later.
 
