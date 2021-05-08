 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Tennessee police use multiple tasers to subdue agitated civilian, who is still alive only because he's half white   (theguardian.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've got this thing designed to subdue 100-300ish lb. mammals, let's try it on a half a ton mammal - surely that'll work fine if we just use more tasers!

Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does Tennessee not have animal control departments with tranq rounds?
 
munko
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
so they can tell?  do they check his race card or what?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

munko: so they can tell?  do they check his race card or what?


I ain't gonna read no stinking article!
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not sure where you're from, stubby, but in American if you're half white, you're not white.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He must have been white with black stripes.
 
12349876
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Axon corporation stooges are going to have to work on the weekend this time to sweep this one under the rug.

https://www.startribune.com/hcmc-doct​o​r-says-his-police-taser-work-saves-liv​e-but-others-see-conflict-of-interest/​509447402/?refresh=true%C2%A0

https://www.startribune.com/after-con​f​lict-of-interest-concerns-hcmc-to-seve​r-agreement-with-taser-manufacturer/51​1528142/

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-be​h​ind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part​-one-excited-delirium-how-cops-8196568​4/
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's only half white, he's half all right
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I Hate You 2: Not sure where you're from, stubby, but in American if you're half white, you're not white.


Right. You're a "doubloon" (technically, gold).
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ride The Lightning

