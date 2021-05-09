 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Amazon: Move fast and break things   (theverge.com) divider line
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just want to point out that this had nothing to do with Amazon whatsoever.

Third-party delivery companies were circumventing the very apps Amazon required them to use, so that they could violate Amazon's handling rules. Blaming Amazon for this would be like blaming Major League Baseball for ball scuffing, because some pitchers ignored MLB rules and decided to cheat.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I'm not doubting you're right but the vans labeled Amazon in big letters drive about 2x the speed limit with their doors open through my neighborhood.
 
daffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I could tell that by driving near them. They cut you off, stop short and park where ever the dark they like. Then again so do the other delivery drivers.What else is new?
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

This is 100% true. It's also 100% true that Amazon is almost also setting up rules and payment structures that specifically encourages this kind of behavior. Your MLB analogy is apropos in more than one way.

It's also not uncommon. As I recall, a trucking company once set its shipping quotas so high that you literally could not make it unless you significantly broke both speeding and trucker rest/break-time laws.

Amazon is not inherent evil. They're actually a better than average. But they do need regulation.
 
phishrace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm getting really sick of hearing those vans back up. The warning sound is horrible. I'd rather listen to Jim Carrey.

Palined Parenthood
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I mean, people do ask "who hired this guy?" so y'know
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Coincidentally, I just got done reading this article by a terrible driver...

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/arc​h​ive/2021/05/car-accident/618766/
 
penguinopus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"An Amazon spokesperson told Vice that they will not change the policies that incentivize this behavior but for PR and liability reasons, they officially disapprove."
 
