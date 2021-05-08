 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   When we say "systemic racism," this is what we mean
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, white conservatives: LA LA LA I CAN'T HEAR YOU!
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hope if i went to the bank at 59 and said "Got spoke to me, and told me to get one of those mortgages where the price doesn't go up" they wouldn't just hand me one.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NPR has been doing a long form story on this every day this week. Everybody should listen to it. It's been sadly educational.
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Notabunny: NPR has been doing a long form story on this every day this week. Everybody should listen to it. It's been sadly educational.


Seconded. It's tragic. :(
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It is almost like our system is racist especially when the least racist Presidential candidate won election and his whole career was working for racist "redlining" banks.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Notabunny: NPR has been doing a long form story on this every day this week. Everybody should listen to it. It's been sadly educational.


Yep, listened to this episode driving from Florida to Oakland CA this past week.

I knew most of it, but just so farking sad and farked up what we have done to POC in this country. It will take them a 100 more years to catch up.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Systemic racism, part 2: we still have articles like this that have responses like "wow, that's terrible. I never heard of that."

One reason racism is experiencing such a resurgence is because in the 80s, the goals of racists and the "I dont see racism" liberals dovetailed, and all this shiat got buried.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

anfrind: Meanwhile, white conservatives: LA LA LA I CAN'T HEAR YOU!


Done in one ladies and gentlemen
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark really needs to have a rule about accounts that are either less than a year old or nearly two decades old coming out of the woodwork to drop radioactively hot shiats in the thread. And this is coming from me: Fark's most notorious thread shiatter.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I give you our current President using racist dog whistles.
I give you our less racist candidate.

Biden Crime Bill Gaffes Compilation | LeoAshe.com
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Systemic racism, part 2: we still have articles like this that have responses like "wow, that's terrible. I never heard of that."

One reason racism is experiencing such a resurgence is because in the 80s, the goals of racists and the "I dont see racism" liberals dovetailed, and all this shiat got buried.


Yep, I blame it on Bill Cosby. We all watched and fell in love with the show and its cast. Here was an upper middle class NYC black family that were well educated, well adjusted beautiful home etc. We could all point to this and say; See! there is no more racism, look at this well off black family, and the show is number 1 for years!. How can there be any real racism or Jim Crow going on in a country who's number one show is about an upper middle class black family? We can finally put all this uncomfortable shiat behind us now.

Shame that wasn't how it worked out.
 
vrax
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Notabunny: NPR has been doing a long form story on this every day this week. Everybody should listen to it. It's been sadly educational.

Yep, listened to this episode driving from Florida to Oakland CA this past week.


FFS, how long is the episode?!
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: I give you our current President using racist dog whistles.
I give you our less racist candidate.

[YouTube video: Biden Crime Bill Gaffes Compilation | LeoAshe.com]


ameeriklane
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was a long article, but they peppered it with anecdotes but never seem to get down to the current reasons from what I can see.

Here are the items they mentioned:
- Certain races were disproportionately affeted in 2008 because a) they took high-risk interest-only and/or b) their property values dropped so they were upside down on their loan.
- FICO scores do not generally include your on-time payments of rent and utility bills, so it's more difficult to qualify for a loan even if you pay those on time

A lot of this seems to be tied to people with lower incomes. It just so happens certain races are disproportionately in those brackets (racism may very well be a factor here of course).

Shouldn't the article be more like "People with lower incomes have more difficulty getting a loan to buy a home and keeping that home"?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ameeriklane: It was a long article, but they peppered it with anecdotes but never seem to get down to the current reasons from what I can see.

Here are the items they mentioned:
- Certain races were disproportionately affeted in 2008 because a) they took high-risk interest-only and/or b) their property values dropped so they were upside down on their loan.
- FICO scores do not generally include your on-time payments of rent and utility bills, so it's more difficult to qualify for a loan even if you pay those on time

A lot of this seems to be tied to people with lower incomes. It just so happens certain races are disproportionately in those brackets (racism may very well be a factor here of course).

Shouldn't the article be more like "People with lower incomes have more difficulty getting a loan to buy a home and keeping that home"?


Its news when it's disproportionate within a cohort which has been historically discriminated against.
 
BarryJV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That was a hell of a long article just to say the effects of redlining are still felt today. On one hand, yes, obviously when a previous generation has been deprived of the rights to property that effects the next generation who don't get to inherit property.

On the other hand, no solutions, a standard reference to slavery to allow the authors to virture signal even harder, what was the point of this article.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
RyogaM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BarryJV: On the other hand, no solutions, a standard reference to slavery to allow the authors to virture signal even harder, what was the point of this article.


You can't find solutions if you don't know a problem exists, you can't know a problem exists without education. This article is about educating.
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*refreshes thread*

Unironic use of "virtue signal" spotted in the wild

Drink!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BarryJV: That was a hell of a long article just to say the effects of redlining are still felt today. On one hand, yes, obviously when a previous generation has been deprived of the rights to property that effects the next generation who don't get to inherit property.

On the other hand, no solutions, a standard reference to slavery to allow the authors to virture signal even harder, what was the point of this article.


You make a good point everyone should just accept that they're farked and move on
?
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BarryJV: That was a hell of a long article just to say the effects of redlining are still felt today. On one hand, yes, obviously when a previous generation has been deprived of the rights to property that effects the next generation who don't get to inherit property.

On the other hand, no solutions, a standard reference to slavery to allow the authors to virture signal even harder, what was the point of this article.


I guess the point is just to make privileged, complacent white people uncomfortable.
Seems to be working pretty well.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BarryJV: That was a hell of a long article just to say the effects of redlining are still felt today. On one hand, yes, obviously when a previous generation has been deprived of the rights to property that effects the next generation who don't get to inherit property.

On the other hand, no solutions, a standard reference to slavery to allow the authors to virture signal even harder, what was the point of this article.


I remember learning about this around 25 years ago.  I don't think about it much.  Sometimes white people need to be reminded of thangs, y'dig?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

anfrind: Meanwhile, white conservatives: LA LA LA I CAN'T HEAR YOU!


Their reason for ignoring it is NO ONE CAN TELL ME THAT I SHOULD FEEL GUILTY even though

a) No one has asked anyone to feel guilty
b) What is being asked and denied is quite reasonably for society to address real problems that harm real people
c) Refusing to do so on the grounds of an emotional slight, especially one that only exists in right-wing propaganda is unbelievably petty, selfish and vile.
 
Kiler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: I give you our current President using racist dog whistles.
I give you our less racist candidate.

[YouTube video: Biden Crime Bill Gaffes Compilation | LeoAshe.com]


I give you a whatabouting shiat poster.
 
anfrind
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BarryJV: That was a hell of a long article just to say the effects of redlining are still felt today. On one hand, yes, obviously when a previous generation has been deprived of the rights to property that effects the next generation who don't get to inherit property.

On the other hand, no solutions, a standard reference to slavery to allow the authors to virture signal even harder, what was the point of this article.


You sound triggered.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tell me about it. I live in Idaho, where they just made it illegal to teach Critical Race Theory. I teach physics, so it might be a bit of a stretch to discuss systemic racism, but I will do what I can. We do talk a lot about the scientific contributions of mostly white men, and I will be sure to point that out.
I will be moving away from here when I retire. Oregon looks nice.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a real shame that these restrictive covenants are part of the system.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: a) No one has asked anyone to feel guilty


This - nobody cares how these people "feel" about anything. Just start doing right by other people, without regard to how you feel about it - no one cares.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WelldeadLink: It's a real shame that these restrictive covenants are part of the system.


Yes, it is.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ameeriklane: It was a long article, but they peppered it with anecdotes but never seem to get down to the current reasons from what I can see.

Here are the items they mentioned:
- Certain races were disproportionately affeted in 2008 because a) they took high-risk interest-only and/or b) their property values dropped so they were upside down on their loan.
- FICO scores do not generally include your on-time payments of rent and utility bills, so it's more difficult to qualify for a loan even if you pay those on time

A lot of this seems to be tied to people with lower incomes. It just so happens certain races are disproportionately in those brackets (racism may very well be a factor here of course).

Shouldn't the article be more like "People with lower incomes have more difficulty getting a loan to buy a home and keeping that home"?


You sort of touch on why more white people should be fighting racism--because the systemic mechanisms by which racism keeps people of color down are by and large the same ones that keep white people who are poor down as well.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BarryJV: That was a hell of a long article just to say the effects of redlining are still felt today. On one hand, yes, obviously when a previous generation has been deprived of the rights to property that effects the next generation who don't get to inherit property.

On the other hand, no solutions, a standard reference to slavery to allow the authors to virture signal even harder, what was the point of this article.


Today I learned you aren't allowed to write an article about oppression unless you also offer a solution to said oppression.
 
The Goddamn Batman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BarryJV: That was a hell of a long article just to say the effects of redlining are still felt today. On one hand, yes, obviously when a previous generation has been deprived of the rights to property that effects the next generation who don't get to inherit property.

On the other hand, no solutions, a standard reference to slavery to allow the authors to virture signal even harder, what was the point of this article.


The same point of literally any news article.
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: anfrind: Meanwhile, white conservatives: LA LA LA I CAN'T HEAR YOU!

Their reason for ignoring it is NO ONE CAN TELL ME THAT I SHOULD FEEL GUILTY even though

a) No one has asked anyone to feel guilty
b) What is being asked and denied is quite reasonably for society to address real problems that harm real people
c) Refusing to do so on the grounds of an emotional slight, especially one that only exists in right-wing propaganda is unbelievably petty, selfish and vile.


Yup.

Like I mentioned in an alternate timeline earlier, every day I work to break through the attitude I see in so many people: "Systemic racism doesn't exist, but even if it does, it can't be fixed. And even of it could be fixed, it's not on me to fix it because I didn't create the problem." *

Changes have to start *somewhere*, and seeing people just wave it away instead of actually learning what they can do to help even in small ways drives me bonkers.

* also applies to ingrained homophobia, xenophobia, pick a flavour of bigotry.
 
