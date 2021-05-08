 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   OK, it's best zoo in the country voting time again. I begging for Omaha votes. But wont hold home zoo votes against anyone. And if you've never been here, the Omaha Zoo is worth the trip. Tag for the final results   (10best.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ft. Worth was really nice back in the late 90's when I used to drive over from Dallas because our Zoo sucked. The museums being fairly close was a factor too. Since they redid the Dallas Zoo, it's become really nice.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was the headline written by one of the animals at your favorite zoo?

After the first two egregious typos, I bailed.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And f*ck zoos in general, btw.

Horrible places.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was growing up, I always enjoyed a visit to the Queens Zoo, where we would see many 'closed due to lack of funding' signs in their natural habitat.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark you Omaha.  Where even are you on a map?  Oklahoma?
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spent a weekend in Omaha with the family, and no less than 10 people told us how great the zoo was, and encouraged us to go check it out.

It was November. Settle down there, Omaha.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Han't been to the Portland/Washington Park/Oregon Zoo in quite some time, but they do manage to put out quite a few videos on YouTube, which is nice during the Covid and their closure
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: fark you Omaha.  Where even are you on a map?  Oklahoma?


Like you can read a map.
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The St. Louis Zoo is pretty amazing
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zez: The St. Louis Zoo is pretty amazing


Only because it's free.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a zoo in Omaha might look like:

expandedmetalsheets.comView Full Size
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Believe it or not, the Miami MetroZoo was pretty cool until hurricane Andrew destroyed it.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: [Fark user image image 284x178]


Why are you posting pictures of insane asylums?
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lived in Portland for a few years, kept a year pass for the zoo.  I really liked San Diego and Woodland park in Seattle as well.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The entire state of Florida.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The U.S. House of Representatives
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Been to the Omaha zoo once, it was great. I'm also quite fond of the National Zoo in DC.
 
