(Some Guy)   Cyclist hit by car files modest lawsuit demands: $32 trillion, 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen, suspension of trade with China, postponing of an election. Fark: judge not reimbursing defendants' legal fees   (peacearchnews.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Civil procedure, Judge Douglas Thompson, Court, Supreme Court of B.C., Supreme Court of the United States, plaintiff's demands, Prime minister, Nanaimo man  
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's unreasonable to expect bicyclists to obey stop signs
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Tyler the male equivalent of Karen?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Is Tyler the male equivalent of Karen?


Just another idiot whose biggest role model is Donald Trump. (in those case, moronic court case moves.)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This guy must have hit his head hard.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's like, what, ten bucks American?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: It's unreasonable to expect bicyclists to obey stop signs


Oh, by the way, I was being sarcastic here, in case you were wondering.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somebody hit Donald Trump on a bicycle? How did they get him on a bicycle? He can't even walk down a 25 degree slope.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Billy Liar: It's unreasonable to expect bicyclists to obey stop signs

Oh, by the way, I was being sarcastic here, in case you were wondering.


Somehow I don't believe you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nanaimo?

Well, kids, we are off to the Bathtub Races!
 
phishrace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dumbass. I would've settled for $32 trillion and a cookie.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/nanaim​o​-fire-video-_n_792635

Related?
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Only one of the defendants sought reimbursement for legal costs and the judge said he would not make a costs order unless the applicant chooses to press the issue."
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Judge Douglas Thompson described the plaintiff's demands as wide-ranging: "It includes a private audience with Her Majesty, the suspension of trade with China, the dismantling of Transport Canada, the postponement of an election, the release of classified documents, the "cleaning up of the swamp," the reconstruction of the RCMP, an MRI of his entire body, $32 trillion, and 500,000 Tesla shares," the judge noted.

Canadian MAGAt detected. Would have figured Alberta for that.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah well it's VI. We should sell it to the Americans, along with the current inhabitants.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Always start high and negotiate from there.

I'll settle for a 40oz and a bag of chips.
 
zjoik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Judge Douglas Thompson described the plaintiff's demands as wide-ranging: "It includes a private audience with Her Majesty, the suspension of trade with China, the dismantling of Transport Canada, the postponement of an election, the release of classified documents, the "cleaning up of the swamp," the reconstruction of the RCMP, an MRI of his entire body, $32 trillion, and 500,000 Tesla shares," the judge noted.

Canadian MAGAt detected. Would have figured Alberta for that.


Could the judge declare the plaintiff as not of sound mind?
 
philodough
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why do I feel like the lawyer who requested reimbursement was the one for Her Majesty?
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: That's like, what, ten bucks American?


That's gut busting funny.  Where did you come up with this original material.
 
