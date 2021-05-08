 Skip to content
(AP News)   News: Alabama police officer convicted of murder. Fark: Serves 2 1/2 hours before getting out on bail   (apnews.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
.....

Weird.

Are African American men convicted of murder allowed bail between the trial and time of sentencing?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Nolo Press' bit on Bail After Conviction

Up to the Judge
Not all states allow defendants to post bail after they've received a jail or prison sentence. In those that do, trial court judges often have a great deal of leeway in determining whether to set bail and how high to make it. If a trial court decides the issue using the factors specified by the law, its decision will probably stand.
Crucial Factors: The Crime and Sentence
Many states don't allow bail if the conviction was for a serious or violent crime, such as rape or murder. Similarly, some states don't allow post-conviction bail if the trial court has imposed a lengthy sentence. For instance, a Florida court decided that a defendant's sentence of 14 years and 7 months made him a high risk to leave the state; he was therefore properly denied post-conviction bail. (Sims v. Wainwright, 307 F. Supp. 116 (S.D. Fla. 1969).) The reasoning for prohibiting bail in similar scenarios is straightforward: Defendants convicted of serious crimes or facing long prison terms are more likely to skip town to avoid what's awaiting them.
On the other hand, if the conviction is for a relatively minor crime or the sentence is short, trial courts are more likely to allow bail. Many jurisdictions have determined that bail should be available if a defendant's jail sentence is shorter than the amount of time it will likely take to resolve the appeal (oftentimes a year or more). Otherwise, a defendant could win an appeal after having already served an entire jail or prison sentence.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

puffy999: .....

Weird.

Are African American men convicted of murder allowed bail between the trial and time of sentencing?


If the prison industry doesn't need more workers to work for a nickle an hour, don't expect African American suspects to live all the way to conviction.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Blue lives > all other lives.  'Murica über alles.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
so, how are them dems worin' out for ya ?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WTP 2: so, how are them dems worin' out for ya ?


can you translate from the original dumbass?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WTP 2: so, how are them dems worin' out for ya ?


Jesus. You really fit in around Pt. Charlotte with comments like that.
/I assume you were just trolling
//but maybe not
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When you can't tell the cops from the criminals, America's reached a sad point.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hmmm, there's some sort of mistake in my crosswords app today....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PaulRB: When you can't tell the cops from the criminals, America's reached a sad point.


You can. One group does the time when they do the crime.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This good news for people who want to commit suicide by cop.  Now you don't have to go through all that trouble of  threatening people and stuff.  Just go to Alabama, point a gun at your head and threaten suicide, and shrug when police order you to drop it.

Or, if you want to be really dramatic, instead of shrugging, say, "What we have is a failure to communicate."
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I dunno, he seemed to be acting according to the wishes of the public, or at least that section of the public that had a gun to its own head.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: Chief Mark McMurray said in a statement, "While we thank the jury for their service in this difficult case, I do not believe Officer Darby is a murderer."

Wrong, sir. That's exactly what that pig is.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As I understand it, the cop that got to the scene first is in charge, unless they are replaced by a supervisor or higher ranking person. This ahole showed up to the party after two cops were already there. The one talking down the suicidal man was apparently of a higher rank than him. Still, itchy trigger guy decides within a couple of seconds to relieve his superior, and first officer on scene, from command while simultaneously shooting the victim. She was a black woman, so he had to mansplain how to deal with the mentally ill to her.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can tell this guy is a cop. He thought a bullet would go other than where the gun was aimed.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jurors convicted an Alabama police officer of murder Friday in the shooting of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head

OANN headline:

"Brave officer stops man from committing suicide, unjustly convicted of murder by liberal jurors and activist judge."
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 568x440]


No kidding. Hope he had to surrender his passport.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Hope he had to surrender his passport


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A city police review cleared Darby of wrongdoing and officials allowed him to remain an officer, with Huntsville taxpayers helping fund his defense against charges brought by a Madison County grand jury.

And the answer is none.None more pig.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WTP 2: so, how are them dems worin' out for ya ?


How pithy.
 
