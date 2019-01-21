 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 5 Cleveland)   Ernest Angley dead at 99. His toupee is reported to be inconsolable, but hoping to date soon   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
24
    More: Sad, Rex Humbard, Televangelist Ernest Angley, Ernest Angley, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Ernest Angley Ministries, Cathedral of Tomorrow, Cuyahoga Falls television station WBNX, author Rev. Ernest Angley  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2021 at 4:50 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What will become of Rex's erection now?

/ visit Cuyahoga Falls. You'll see what I'm talking about.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Frank Angley.


/are we in New York, or Chicago?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ernest may be dead, but his toupee lives on.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was like watching an insane asylum when he used to heal people on TV
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i'm glad i live somewhere where i don't have to know who many, if any, televangelists are
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: It was like watching an insane asylum when he used to heal people on TV


Yeah, and it was nice that the insane were contained in his TV studio. But things are different now. The insane are everywhere. Maybe Ernest was Q.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dead ernest.
 
IDisME
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Urnst Angleh
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I was growing up in Cleveland I used to catch snippets of his programming as his church used to own a television station. In between airings of his congregation's 90-and-9 Club they'd show cartoons from the WB Network and eventually Fox Kids.

When I got a little older, come to find out his church also owned a Boeing 747SP. More specifically, THIS plane:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently, he used it for missionary work in Africa or whatever...And casually kept the plane registered in Aruba (the P4 tail number) so he could skirt around US aircraft tax and registration laws (but he kept the plane based out of Akron-Canton Airport).  But yeah, the grift was HARD from this guy. And this was back in the late 90's. Before the prominence of USDA Grade A Grifters like, Creflo Dollar; Joel Osteen; and the reanimated corpse of Jim Bakker.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: It was like watching an insane asylum when he used to heal people on TV


Of all of the televangelists, he and Benny Hinn were the  most fun to watch.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That is a hair helmet.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good, one less grifter to worry about.
 
pintoboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm from Tulsa originally, no one tops the bat shiat cray cray that was Oral Roberts.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A grifter and a hypocrite, he was what he preached against

https://friendlyatheist.patheos.com/2​0​19/01/21/leaked-audio-shows-anti-gay-t​elevangelist-admitting-to-same-sex-sex​ual-encounter/
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sad tag for what? A dead huckster?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheEdibleSnuggie: When I was growing up in Cleveland I used to catch snippets of his programming as his church used to own a television station. In between airings of his congregation's 90-and-9 Club they'd show cartoons from the WB Network and eventually Fox Kids.

When I got a little older, come to find out his church also owned a Boeing 747SP. More specifically, THIS plane:

[Fark user image image 800x309]

Apparently, he used it for missionary work in Africa or whatever...And casually kept the plane registered in Aruba (the P4 tail number) so he could skirt around US aircraft tax and registration laws (but he kept the plane based out of Akron-Canton Airport).  But yeah, the grift was HARD from this guy. And this was back in the late 90's. Before the prominence of USDA Grade A Grifters like, Creflo Dollar; Joel Osteen; and the reanimated corpse of Jim Bakker.


IRS can't determine where the hook is...

Heavenly Bank Account
Youtube I2uqGgg8gDE
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's one of the more evil ones, from my understanding. He's got a LOT of abused women in his past.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So long, Ernest.  Don't let the door hit ya where the Good Lord split ya.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Re: "Heal Me" [v3] by Steve Dahl & Teenage Radiation - featuring Garry Meier & Buzz Kilman
Youtube i-c-UWIQUkI


Chicago OGs might remember this shout out to ol' Ernest.

/rot in hell you farking scam artist
 
mangobunny
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another Government Employee: He's one of the more evil ones, from my understanding. He's got a LOT of abused women in his past.

FTFY
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm sure he's in a different place now.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He lived his entire life of luxury by living off the sweat of others work..There wasn't anyone from 8 to 88 who's
pocket he wouldn't pick if it put another meal on his table. The epitome of a scumbag, a lech and worthless
waste of water that sullied this pretty world WAY WAY WAY too long..
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mangobunny: Another Government Employee: He's one of the more evil ones, from my understanding. He's got a LOT of abused women in his past.

FTFY


I stand by the original statement. There are a couple of good accounts out there.
 
mangobunny
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Another Government Employee: mangobunny: Another Government Employee: He's one of the more evil ones, from my understanding. He's got a LOT of abused women in his past.

FTFY

I stand by the original statement. There are a couple of good accounts out there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.