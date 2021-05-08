 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Popular Science)   All the steps you take / Every pic of cake / Every YouTube take / Each Facebook friend you make / They're still watching you   (popsci.com) divider line
5
    More: Followup, Mobile phone, cell phone, Military, Soldier, commercial data, location data, Cellular network, cell phone records  
•       •       •

282 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2021 at 3:26 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
down on you knees

kiss my ring and

/nope
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
duh.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Unfortunately,
Orwell never anticipated the apparently overwhelming appeal of the selfie...
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From the site's footer:
"DISCLAIMER(S)
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.
Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service."

"When you visit our website, we store cookies on your browser to collect information. The information collected might relate to you, your preferences or your device...For more information about the First and Third Party Cookies used please follow this link."

Hey! Look over there! They're stealing your data!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Unfortunately,
Orwell never anticipated the apparently overwhelming appeal of the selfie...


Easiest way to get people to accept the unacceptable - make it convenient.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.