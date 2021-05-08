 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   ¯\_(ツ)_/¯   (thehill.com) divider line
23
    More: Unlikely, Language, World Emoji Day, enormous use of emojis today, official language, major computer hardware, service provider, official languages, approved emoji  
•       •       •

1002 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2021 at 3:14 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Emoji Language - Have I Got News For You
Youtube 3wnARZRy0kU

/🤣🤣😭💩?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F U
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope.  They may be slightly more sophisticated than pointing and grunting, but not by much.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you want to take time to study it and codify it, sure
ain't nobody got time for that
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Emoji 'language' as dumb as:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: If you want to take time to study it and codify it, sure
ain't nobody got time for that


That isn't far off from a real answer.  Emojis are right now a sort of amplifier of language.  There was actually a similar thing in Egyptian hieroglyphs, where some signs aren't part of the way the word was spoken, but provided context clues to the word's meaning (Egyptian hieroglyphs were way more complicated than you may think - like "How did the Egyptians not invent calculus after making that absolute nightmare of a writing system?" complicated).  But if their meanings start to crystalize from repeated use, they could become letters in existing languages ("&" was a bone fide letter in English until the late 1800s, so there is precedent).  But they could also solidify into their own pictographic argot.  Modern languages are a bit too complex for a purely pictographic language to develop from so few symbols, but a sort of text/internet pidgin isn't unreasonable.  But going "It no A, B, C, so no writey-thing", is ... what is the technical word I'm looking for? Oh, yes ... farking stupid.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it time to consider emojis a language?

It's already been done:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Death Will Come in a Early Morning Text
Youtube AzyRPxTgW6g


Made me think of the line:
"Looking slowly through emojis for the one that says I'm lonely, hold me
Each little character a practice of avoidance, an act of no actual enjoyment"
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No one gives a sh*t what you think; furthermore, the beatings will continue until morale improves.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can we just shut down the internet and close the ebook on this experiment?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did subby get TFA from this or a similar article being posted in today's thread about the gas pipeline, which got threadjacked when someone posted a farkton of emojis while being painfully smug and ignorant at the same time?
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I shot a man because he sent me :(
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sure, why not.

( ʘ ʖ ʘ)

/Can ASCII art be far behind?
 
saywhat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FARK NO!
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No, next...
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"It Speaks Emoji!" | Smile Preview | Doctor Who: Series 10 | BBC
Youtube KXWEuZhycIc
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No.

Done. Next...
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At best, it's a writing system.

Not a language.

A language is spoken. Nobody "speaks" emojis.
 
ar393
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: At best, it's a writing system.

Not a language.

A language is spoken. Nobody "speaks" emojis.


Glyphs do lead to language/visa versa.

In the late 90s, my buddy down at NYU was taking an Ebonics class. I think the actual name was something along the lines of "the language of americas urban youth" or something like that.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't know what the headline one is really a part of; language, written code or whatever, but I hope to never have to live without it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phalamir: But going "It no A, B, C, so no writey-thing", is ... what is the technical word I'm looking for? Oh, yes ... farking stupid.


Heh - first you have to ask yourself, "What exactly constitutes a language and what does not?"  Then you wait until the heat death of the universe for even two formal linguists to come to an agreement - much less a majority of them - possibly longer.  Don't worry, there will be plenty of tag-ins from sociologists and anthropological types to keep the 'bout interesting

/well, for certain definitions of the word interesting
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.