(Good News Network)   The latest trend in low cost housing: Quanset huts   (goodnewsnetwork.org) divider line
24
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope those f*ckers are insulated.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"In addition, the landscape is bespoke, and features......."

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kinda nifty, but I bet the inside of those things echo quite a bit.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IDEAL Clothing store commercial 1960s/70s Hammonton NJ
Youtube tbRmxsFahzw
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are those anything like the Quonset huts of WW2 fame?

gopher321: Hope those f*ckers are insulated.


Buy two, one slightly smaller.  Put up the smaller one first, then the bigger one over it.  Fill the space between with foam..ta daa
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wouldn't mind living in one.

I could put a tornado shelter in there too.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quonset.  It's in the f*cking first sentence.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sitting outside in my yard looking at my lot.  I could put one right down the center of my property and still keep all my flower beds and parking.

Throw in a Jarrell tornado shelter and it would be the buttercat majal.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that just gave me flashbacks...

cdn.usarestaurants.infoView Full Size

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


/29 Palms sucks.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
People get way too hung up on how fancy their house is.
This is a good idea.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"You get a sunrise view in your bedroom and a sunset view in your living room. That was intentional. It's all about light, this project," Kafka explained.

You can go fark yourself with that.  I've spent more on "blackout curtains" than I ever would have imagined when I was 18 years old.

Second Shifter + morning sunlight = murder.
 
cptrios
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: People get way too hung up on how fancy their house is.
This is a good idea.


Yep, anything inexpensive that will successfully provide a modern level of shelter and comfort while withstanding weather is a positive development.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
goodnewsnetwork.orgView Full Size


Just look at all this vertical space I can't use but still have to pay to heat.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: People get way too hung up on how fancy their house is.
This is a good idea.


I like having a nice house though. There is nothing wrong with enjoying nice things. That having been said, if this idea can get people into homes then that is awesome and I fully support them!
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trump's father had a contract for constructed 'low cost' housing for the Navy during WWII.   I don't know if that included quonset huts.  After the war he was investigated for engaging in sketchy business practices and in war profiteering.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Are those anything like the Quonset huts of WW2 fame?

gopher321: Hope those f*ckers are insulated.

Buy two, one slightly smaller.  Put up the smaller one first, then the bigger one over it.  Fill the space between with foam..ta daa


Or just use spray foam insulation?
 
pehvbot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fun Fact:  I was born in a quonset hut, on a middle of nowhere USAF base.  There was so little medical staff, the maternity patients/family took care of all the cleaning, meals, etc. Apparently most of their work was trying to keep as much of the desert outside as possible.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Qaunset huts in Wiscansin.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A neighbor in VT lived in one. Bought it for $1 when a radar post in ME decommissioned (IIRC). He had the inside sprayed with insulation foam and put in a diy heated concrete floor. The space was a bit weird for built in shelves and closets, etc, but it was cozy and cheap. Interesting dude, interesting house.
Why yes, it is a cool story, bro, thanks.
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good lord.  I lived in one at San Onofre in Camp Pendleton for a month during MCT and let me tell you, never again.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do they come with little lizards that climb on the ceilings then drop on you in the middle of the night?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: "In addition, the landscape is bespoke, and features......."

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]


Ugh woke kombucha try-hard hammock authentic man braid ramps tattooed chia. Polaroid shabby chic raw denim, vinyl gentrify banjo stumptown single-origin coffee paleo. Small batch aesthetic cliche photo booth health goth jean shorts truffaut.

/shipped Hipster Ipsum in an app once
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Around WW2, there was an area in town that was pretty much open field. The military put several Quonset huts in the area. Don't know their purpose. Following the war, the now-available property was snapped up by upper-class developers but several people bought the huts and fixed them up. They're still there, cheek-by-jowl with what I call Bud and Betty Houses**.


**from Father Knows Best. The opening credits prominently featured the family's onerously comfortable middle class house. As if were not only one of the characters: it was the main character
 
