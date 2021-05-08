 Skip to content
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't they lose about that many to Covid-19 alone? Are they counting that in the "population decrease"? What about "population decrease" in the destination states?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I checked:  official Covid-19 deaths were about 62,000. But that is only cases that were seen by a hospital or doctor who has to report mortalities, so there could be a large number of home-deaths and street-deaths as well.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says they went east?

They could have traveled north or west and still ended up in the United States.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before some idiot starts yammering on about high taxes and liberals and poop on the sidewalks.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the turn to Albuquerque takes me west...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, what happened in the last year that could have possibly lowered the population 🤔
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They left because of high taxes, liberals and poop on the sidewalk!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go east anywhere else young man.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less humping?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: They left because of high taxes, liberals and poop on the sidewalk!


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [flxt.tmsimg.com image 850x1275]


Ha, they didn't let the small matter of Candy being dead stop them from finishing that movie.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [flxt.tmsimg.com image 850x1275]


I forget there was a time when Richard Lewis could star in a wide-release movie.
 
ng2810
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Hmmm, what happened in the last year that could have possibly lowered the population 🤔


Those folks that I know who DIDN'T die of the deadly pandemic left to be with remaining family, moved someplace larger and cheaper now that they didn't need to be in the office, or already were too Red for California and moved to find more crimson pastures.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Spent the first 40 years of my life there. Left in 2019 and ended up in Alaska.
I left because of taxes, liberals and poopy sidewalks.
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Californians are just spreading their prosperity to the lesser states.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The problem is that they all seem to end up in Denver, where they drive up housing prices to insane levels.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I checked:  official Covid-19 deaths were about 62,000. But that is only cases that were seen by a hospital or doctor who has to report mortalities, so there could be a large number of home-deaths and street-deaths as well.


I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say that even if home- and street-deaths accounted for the remaining decrease of 120,000 people, those bodies would show up eventually.  This isn't like a sick cat running off and finding a secluded place to die.
 
lurkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The problem is that they all seem to end up in Denver, where they drive up housing prices to insane levels.


"They all" seem to end up everywhere... I've heard this same complaint from people in ID, WA, and OR.  Repeatedly.

Not only do they poop on the sidewalks, they're apparently shape-shifting clones or something.

Also this thread is giving me a serious case of deja vu.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We left NYC and "invaded" Hudson Valley. Not helping prices in our new city. They're definitely going up. I feel bad. But, I'm not the one to blame. Blame those fatcats in the big city.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are some quite lovely parts of California. If all y'all move away, maybe I can move there
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Even the small area where I live in North Georgia, prices are just stupid. One of my friends just sold her small house and cleared over $100k, when all was done, over what she paid. She summed it up with "I hate this farking town, if some sucker wants to pay me too much money to move here, good for them".
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Even the small area where I live in North Georgia, prices are just stupid. One of my friends just sold her small house and cleared over $100k, when all was done, over what she paid. She summed it up with "I hate this farking town, if some sucker wants to pay me too much money to move here, good for them".


And yes. It is a small town. BTW, two folks I know had trucks stolen in this town in the last week and another guy I know had his four wheeler stolen. You think you're escaping crime out here? Nah.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: They left because of high taxes, liberals and poop on the sidewalk!


Is that yammering?
It looks like yammering to me.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: In before some idiot starts yammering on about high taxes and liberals and poop on the sidewalks.


Liberals rarely poop on the sidewalks, and when we do we always clean it up.  It's the libertarians you don't want to walk directly behind.
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: The Dog Ate My Homework: The problem is that they all seem to end up in Denver, where they drive up housing prices to insane levels.

"They all" seem to end up everywhere... I've heard this same complaint from people in ID, WA, and OR.  Repeatedly.

Not only do they poop on the sidewalks, they're apparently shape-shifting clones or something.

Also this thread is giving me a serious case of deja vu.


Denver, Austin, Seattle, Portland have all had significant influxes of folks moving from California. California has had an outflow of 2-300k people per year for about the last 2 decades, it's just that in the past immigration and births have outpaced those losses. California's growth was already slower than many states in the previous decade, but the pandemic put a major crunch on their two primary sources of population gain do they ended up with a net decrease.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I suspect as the alternating cycle of wildfires and mudslides accelerates, so will the exodus.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The problem is that they all seem to end up in Denver, where they drive up housing prices to insane levels.


And turn the state blue.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: DarkSoulNoHope: [flxt.tmsimg.com image 850x1275]

I forget there was a time when Richard Lewis could star in a wide-release movie.


He was also the lead on a network tv show for four seasons.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Funny, no mention of the devastating wildfires destroying whole towns every year. I suspect some people decided to get while the gettin's good.
 
ng2810
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I suspect as the alternating cycle of wildfires and mudslides accelerates, so will the exodus.


I've lived in Cali for 15 years and have yet to experience mudslides, wildfires  or earthquakes bad enough to destroy the economy of the stage. Yeah we've had bad ones here and there, but its nothing compared to the Gulf States who constantly have their economies destroyed every year due to hurricanes. My cousin moved here from Florida cuz she finally had enough.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Could the clusterfark that was the Census have any bearing on those numbers?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Who says they went east?

They could have traveled north or west and still ended up in the United States.


North is full, Sasquatch out front shoulda told ya.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Spent the first 40 years of my life there. Left in 2019 and ended up in Alaska.
I left because of taxes, liberals and poopy sidewalks.


But does the Permanent Fund oil industry bribe make up for the conservatives and the bear poop on the sidewalks?
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Could the clusterfark that was the Census have any bearing on those numbers?


Perhaps, though NY is the state that really got screwed, they lost a representative over <400 people, considering that the Trump administration stopped the count early I kinda doubt that was a coincidence.
 
