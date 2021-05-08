 Skip to content
 
(Insider)   After attending AA meeting, man hit by drunk driver. Who would've thought...it figures   (insider.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Perfect subby
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, alcohol really was the solution to all his problems?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Who would've thought, it figures." is an expression you use when you have extraordinary bad luck. Being a passenger on 9/11 plane, is hitting the bad luck lottery.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Really though, RiP. Gotta respect someone who was trying to turn their life around.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that for every person caught drunk driving, they've probably gotten away with it 100 times.

Peace on you, AA man. Alcohol is a cruel mistress.
 
Krakaan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap for subby considering i just listened to this yesterday.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I am for a year suspended license for a first DWI offense. 2nd offense is the death penalty. And if you whine about the BAC limits being so low, go fark yourself and drink at home.

I have spoken.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: "Who would've thought, it figures." is an expression you use when you have extraordinary bad luck. Being a passenger on 9/11 plane, is hitting the bad luck lottery.


🎵Isn't it unfortunate?
Don't ya think?
A little toooo unfortunate...🎶
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its liek 10,000 loons when all you need is

/ONE. KNIFE
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death certificate: alcoholism

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More proof AA works. The victim will never drink again.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thirteenth step.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have went to AAA.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: The thirteenth step.


Apparently he forget to look both ways before he took it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a message from his Higher Power.

/i'll have 3-1/2 years in two weeks
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Salmon: The thirteenth step.


"13th Step" is already taken.

/now that's one UD mug I'd buy
 
Advernaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Isn't it coincidental, don't you think?
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bughunter: Salmon: The thirteenth step.

"13th Step" is already taken.

/now that's one UD mug I'd buy


is that chip a dome?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That really sucks. Dude turned his life around, battled addiction and was killed by some low-life piece of sh*t who drove under the influence.
RIP.

/sober since 2009
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: He should have went to AAA.


Ah yes, the Canadian AA, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For his sake, I hope he didn't have any family.  That sucks to turn your life around and get taken like that.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not anonymous anymore...
 
johnphantom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Alcoholics Anonymous has a lot of wise things to learn from and many strengths, mainly the community support. However, it is a minor Christian cult and you have to beware of that. You don't have to have a Higher Power to be sober, it is about accepting that there are things you can't control and trying to change the things you can for the betterment of you without a cost to anybody else, also trying to benefit them too (I know that is basically a saying they have, I've been around AA since 1983) and taking responsibility for what you have done.

Don't concentrate on the "Higher Power" thing in AA. "You go into a closet with God and you come out with your opinion." (Implying not God's opinion.)
 
flynn80
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How drunk was the person that wrote the article?
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Alcoholics Anonymous has a lot of wise things to learn from and many strengths, mainly the community support. However, it is a minor Christian cult and you have to beware of that. You don't have to have a Higher Power to be sober, it is about accepting that there are things you can't control and trying to change the things you can for the betterment of you without a cost to anybody else, also trying to benefit them too (I know that is basically a saying they have, I've been around AA since 1983) and taking responsibility for what you have done.

Don't concentrate on the "Higher Power" thing in AA. "You go into a closet with God and you come out with your opinion." (Implying not God's opinion.)


My father was excommunicated from the Catholics, and went to the Presbyterian church after he married my mom.  He always kept AA, family, and religion divided.  Or at least from me.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Side note, he was 36 yrs sober last month.  Thanks Dad, I know you're a lurker.
 
