(Classic FM)   Centuries old Viking hymn sung in a German train station will give you chills but calm you for the coming of Ragnarok   (classicfm.com) divider line
    Vintage, Train station, Prussia, 20th century, Anneke van Giersbergen, Train, Thou, Icelandic indie-folk group, Public transport  
posted to Main » on 08 May 2021 at 12:26 PM



Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reminds me of this.
Looking For an Echo
Youtube BBaEYiyodaU
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Árstíðir - Heyr himna smiður (Icelandic hymn) in train station
Youtube e4dT8FJ2GE0


Here is the video on YouTube.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Beerguy: [YouTube video: Árstíðir - Heyr himna smiður (Icelandic hymn) in train station]

Here is the video on YouTube.


^^^ Here is the video on YouTube from 2013.  Seven and half years ago.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
... But where did Vikings find a train station centuries ago?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTA Only the words are centuries old, the music was written in the 1970s. About as authentic as the Minnesota Vikings.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
reminds me of this:
Karl Jenkins - Adiemus
Youtube Vrhgk8Fa_QE
 
InfoFreako
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... But where did Vikings find a train station centuries ago?


It's not a commonly known fact that many Viking excursions were initiated as a means to find train stations in which to sing.
 
