(Cleveland 19)   Budweiser is just as bad at Door Dashing as they are at making beer   (cleveland19.com) divider line
drayno76
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess it's safe to say that alcohol was involved.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Budweiser:We are so sorry.  We'll happy get that truck out of there and patch up your home.

Home owner:That's okay.  Let's just forget about it

Budweiser:Really sir, all we have to do is....

Home owner:I said leave the damn truck!
 
yoyopro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This way to the Farmer's Market?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bud Man trying out for Kool-aid man.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
According to witnesses, the truck driver was heading North on Lear Road when a driver on Electric Boulevard ran a stop sign and the truck driver swerved to avoid the other car.

Are the Clydesdales ok?
Eddy Grant - Electric Avenue
Youtube vtPk5IUbdH0
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There was a door, it was dashed*.
Mission accomplished.

* to pieces
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fake news! Headline claims "beer truck" but the truck is clearly labeled Budweiser.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When they said "This Bud's For You" they weren't joking.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

This should be a law.
I bet that would be last time.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can understand.  Driving a team of drunk Clydesdales must be difficult.
 
