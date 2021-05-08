 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Kill your wife, refuse to drop your gun and get shot by deputies, bond out of jail, cut off your ankle monitor, hold a car salesman at knifepoint during a test drive, steal the car, and escape. That's how you start your search for the one-armed man   (abc13.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Paschal's bonds have been revoked."

That'll teach him real good! Bet he's sorry now.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kinda like Simpsons' former email address:

O.J.//\Esc
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Paschal was out of jail on bond after being charged in Galveston County with the ambush killing of his wife, Savannah Paschal, last October. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. Additionally, he is charged in Harris County with aggravated assault on a peace officer. His bonds totaled $550,000.

"We believe that system needs to be revamped," said Michael Kinchen, Savannah's father, as he stood next to his wife at the news conference. "All I can say is that this has been a nightmare for our family."

The Kinchens are now raising the couple's two young children.

Savannah, 30, was fatally shot in the couple's home in La Marque last year on Oct. 21 while their children were at school. Police said Paschal ran off, but Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to track him down to a Walmart parking lot in north Harris County that night. A deputy shot Paschal because he would not drop his gun as they tried to arrest him, said investigators.

In the weeks that followed, Paschal was hospitalized, recovered and made bond.

Wearing an ankle monitor was a bond condition, but on April 13, investigators believe Paschal left his monitor at home while he robbed a car salesman at knifepoint during a test drive.

Paschal's bonds have been revoked.
Yeah, no shiat.Wonder what Federalist Society moron gave this guy bond?And, thank God you can buy guns mail order now in Texas!Murica!
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In other news you can get bond for a murder charge.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Over/under he survives?
 
honk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And . . . this was in Texas?  Well, color me amazed.

What will it take to get Texas its own tag?
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

honk: And . . . this was in Texas?  Well, color me amazed.

What will it take to get Texas its own tag?


In many ways...hell in most if not all, I've always thought of Texas as more bassackward than Florida.  I think Florida only gets it tag b/c of the 2000 election meme-ing.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've heard that them libs in Cali let every kind of criminal out, but surely not Texas!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: In other news you can get bond for a murder charge.


He's white and it's Texas.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't forget, White People are Innocent Until Proven Guilty in a Court of Law.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"If you see something, if you know something, please reach out to us," said Chase Hunt, a Galveston County Sheriff's deputy assigned to the U. S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.

Well at least we know they're serious about catching him.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: i_dig_chicks: In other news you can get bond for a murder charge.

He's white and it's Texas.


"while out on bond for allegedly murdering his wife"

I think I see their mistake.
 
