(NBC News)   Just in time for summer driving: cyberattack shuts down pipeline supplying half the gasoline used on the East Coast   (nbcnews.com) divider line
31
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a big farking deal. Fuel pipelines are largely operated by remote control.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like a deep State attempt to continue COVID isolation measures.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But I've been told pipelines are a panacea for fuel transportation and totes more reliable than trucks or trains.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanks, O'Biden.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Haha I don't drive anymore and I no longer ride the bus because of the pandemic you all can just stare at your feet 🐾🐾🐾😂😂😂😂😂😏
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: That's a big farking deal. Fuel pipelines are largely operated by remote control.


Only two contestants remaining. Let's see who will eventually prevail...

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Russians or ransomware that got inside the network and ran amok?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: That's a big farking deal. Fuel pipelines are largely operated by remote control.


Maybe it just needs new batteries?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't know about you, but I love how many *things* are connected to the internet.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: But I've been told pipelines are a panacea for fuel transportation and totes more reliable than trucks or trains.


With a pipeline, it's a LOT easier to lie about how much pollutant you spilled.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Haha I don't drive anymore and I no longer ride the bus because of the pandemic you all can just stare at your feet 🐾🐾🐾😂😂😂😂😂😏


So about those lame-assed emojis you constantly use...

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Advernaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who the fuq is connecting this shiat to an outside network?

It's more convenient and easier to monitor and control.

No shiat biatches!
 
starlost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well that's not great.  I had hoped that the development of the fuel distribution hacking kit was purely vaporware.  The feds will be fuming about this for months.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ha, some dumbass clicked on an attachment they shouldn't have.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone left the default password on the routers again....
 
Fista-Phobia [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kimi's BWOAH's & MWOAH's
Youtube 835O98ei3-Y
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another excuse to raise gas prices again?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Advernaut: Who the fuq is connecting this shiat to an outside network?

It's more convenient and easier to monitor and control.

No shiat biatches!


All decisions are made by purposefully ignorant managers in terms of short term profits. Your insights regarding basic cybersecurity are most unwelcome
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Ha, some dumbass clicked on an attachment they shouldn't have.


The company I work for got an email sent to *everybody* at the company on Friday from someplace that *wasn't* one of our customers or an internal company account that had an attachment... that nobody at the company opened, thankfully.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Those poor dumb bastards. Finally messed with wrong people. Whole countries have been leveled for inconveniencing Oil.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a conspiracy to sell more electric cars. Follow the money.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Advernaut: Who the fuq is connecting this shiat to an outside network?

It's more convenient and easier to monitor and control.

No shiat biatches!


Because someone in management just *has* to be able to monitor the entire pipeline network themselves, rather than trust to get an accurate report from someone lower down in the company on what is happening with the pipeline network via email (so they can short company stock if the flow levels drop suddenly, probably).
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A small part of me wonders if the oil and gas companies orchestrate these just to give themselves another excuse to raise prices. Almost literally nothing lowers them, somehow.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Trump's legacy on cybersecurity.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Haha I don't drive anymore and I no longer ride the bus because of the pandemic you all can just stare at your feet 🐾🐾🐾😂😂😂😂😂😏


Good thing you grow all your own food and never have anything delivered that you need.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Send people their gasoline over the internet. It's a series of tubes after all.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jamspoon: Russians or ransomware that got inside the network and ran amok?


Sarah Jessica Parker, slapped by Bette Midler.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: A small part of me wonders if the oil and gas companies orchestrate these just to give themselves another excuse to raise prices. Almost literally nothing lowers them, somehow.


I'm thinking all that Russian Intel from the past four years is being put to use.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is obviously a plot by Elon Musk to sell more Teslas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Californians are moving out of the state, and we're bringing our high gas prices with us!
 
