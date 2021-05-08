 Skip to content
 
(The Times of India)   Ever wondered how future us got to Skynet? This is how future us got to Skynet   (economictimes.indiatimes.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not exactly

We've been doing  this unto others for 20+ years now. Sucks to be on the receiving end.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unmanned =/= unpiloted.

Eventually, the AI will get to the point where it can make its own decisions of what and when to shoot.
THAT is the beginning of Skynet.

We're not quite there yet.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Didn't skynet become self aware in 2013 (according to the movie? )
 
BigDamn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And Iran certainly is not.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Depends on the movie. 1997 originally, I think.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No. Nobody ever wondered.  All the movies explain it very succinctly.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is SkyNet really wrong?
 
ar393
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Yep. Apparently hours before I moved to college.
 
lectos
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Well, it did but it became obsessed with Kwame instead.
 
flemardo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

That sorta happened 5 years ago. Just hope the AI doesn't change it's target and methods.

https://research.qut.edu.au/reefresea​r​ch/our-research/eliminating-invasive-r​eef-species-cotsbot-rangerbot/

Basically sea robot that swims around, identifies crown of thorns starfish, and injects them with bile salts that COTS find poisonous.
 
JimmyDukes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
what kind of BS clickbait is this? great headline, but unrelated to the topic

how many hollywood movies have been made showing a video game pilot on the other end.
 
Intone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Article: some alleged damage to a hanger by a drone maybe. No details given.

Fark green lights: OMGBBQ robots will kill us all!
 
ar393
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Japanese software that was designed to count and ring up pastries is currently used for identification of cancer cells....give it some time and it will be applied to more things.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
