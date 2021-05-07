 Skip to content
 
Court: Lose the rock or lose your kid
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If your kid isn't more important to you than a painted rock, yeah - you probably shouldn't be a parent anymore.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Given that the child is of mixed race, it would seem apparent that the presence of the flag is not in the child's best interests, as the mother must encourage and teach the child to embrace her mixed race identity, rather than thrust her into a world that only makes sense through the tortured lens of cognitive dissonance," judges with the Appellate Division's Third Department in Albany wrote in a ruling released Thursday.

Can anyone with family court experience comment on that? Are judges allowed to require something like that? I mean, I understand things like "you must feed your child" but identity questions seem a little outside the court's purview.
 
mr-b
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lsherm: "Given that the child is of mixed race, it would seem apparent that the presence of the flag is not in the child's best interests, as the mother must encourage and teach the child to embrace her mixed race identity, rather than thrust her into a world that only makes sense through the tortured lens of cognitive dissonance," judges with the Appellate Division's Third Department in Albany wrote in a ruling released Thursday.

Can anyone with family court experience comment on that? Are judges allowed to require something like that? I mean, I understand things like "you must feed your child" but identity questions seem a little outside the court's purview.


Here in Canada, judges have absolute power. They can order you to do damn near anything or throw you in jail.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think that getting rid of the rock would be in the interest of the child even if he is white. White supremacy is not good for any child.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I cracked my phone screen last night so I read the headline as lose the cock or lose the kid.  It was a much different article than I was expecting.
 
covfefe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Can anyone with family court experience comment on that? Are judges allowed to require something like that? I mean, I understand things like "you must feed your child" but identity questions seem a little outside the court's purview.


FTA
The parents - identified only as Christie and Isaiah in the documents - have long had joint legal custody of the girl, born in 2014, but the mother wants the dad to only see his daughter every other weekend, and the father wants sole custody.While he raised the issue of the rock previously during their custody trial, the father made a broader argument to the court that his home was more suitable for the girl.

Yes, the court is interested in what kind of home the parties have, their attitude about coparenting, and plenty more. The dad wants the kid to grow up normal instead of in a snake pit run by a shiathead mom. All of this is standard.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I will never forget that harrowing scene in Sophist's Choice where Merril Streep had to leave her child at the train station in order to keep her precious rock that she had painted a Molly Hatchet album cover on.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If the mother doesn't ditch the rock, then she clearly has an issue.

Maybe it is something fairly innocent, but if she decides to make an issue out of it, it isn't.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
King Solomon would have ordered her to cut the rock in two.
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now imagine the parents are Juggalos
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was thinking the pillow guy going into it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

covfefe: Yes, the court is interested in what kind of home the parties have, their attitude about coparenting, and plenty more. The dad wants the kid to grow up normal instead of in a snake pit run by a shiathead mom. All of this is standard.


Is it a snake pit? For all you know the mother's house is clean and tidy and a model of stability and the father is a crackhead sleeping in his car. It's a painted rock and you are drawing conclusions on it with no factual evidence to back any of it up.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: King Solomon would have ordered her to cut the rock in two.


Duane Johnson may have a problem with the King's solution.
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mr-b: Lsherm: "Given that the child is of mixed race, it would seem apparent that the presence of the flag is not in the child's best interests, as the mother must encourage and teach the child to embrace her mixed race identity, rather than thrust her into a world that only makes sense through the tortured lens of cognitive dissonance," judges with the Appellate Division's Third Department in Albany wrote in a ruling released Thursday.

Can anyone with family court experience comment on that? Are judges allowed to require something like that? I mean, I understand things like "you must feed your child" but identity questions seem a little outside the court's purview.

Here in Canada, judges have absolute power. They can order you to do damn near anything or throw you in jail.


No, they do not.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My Spanish friend grew up in a very mixed marriage which refought the Spanish Civil war every day.  Why a Jew would marry a Franco facist is one thing, but to inflict that much hatred on a child is a whole level of evil, especially when  the child got the brunt.  She got older and crazier.  Not a good thing.
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If i can play Devil's Advocate for a moment, why can't the rock just be a red present with a star ribbon? Why does it automatically have to be a "Confederate flag" just because of colors.
 
covfefe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: covfefe: Yes, the court is interested in what kind of home the parties have, their attitude about coparenting, and plenty more. The dad wants the kid to grow up normal instead of in a snake pit run by a shiathead mom. All of this is standard.

Is it a snake pit? For all you know the mother's house is clean and tidy and a model of stability and the father is a crackhead sleeping in his car. It's a painted rock and you are drawing conclusions on it with no factual evidence to back any of it up.


None of that is a conclusion.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll say it: If the Confederate flag is a part of your yard decor, you are a racist. There is no argument. It's not heritage. It's white supremacy.

Children, especially children of color, should not be made to live in a racist home.
 
dryknife
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lose Kid Rock
 
gottagopee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: covfefe: Yes, the court is interested in what kind of home the parties have, their attitude about coparenting, and plenty more. The dad wants the kid to grow up normal instead of in a snake pit run by a shiathead mom. All of this is standard.

Is it a snake pit? For all you know the mother's house is clean and tidy and a model of stability and the father is a crackhead sleeping in his car. It's a painted rock and you are drawing conclusions on it with no factual evidence to back any of it up.


So 'snake pit' means physically dirty and not, you know, full of really terrible ideology? Because refusing to ditch a rock painted with the emblem of a culture that calls your child 'mongrel' sure sounds snake-pit to me.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: covfefe: Yes, the court is interested in what kind of home the parties have, their attitude about coparenting, and plenty more. The dad wants the kid to grow up normal instead of in a snake pit run by a shiathead mom. All of this is standard.

Is it a snake pit? For all you know the mother's house is clean and tidy and a model of stability and the father is a crackhead sleeping in his car. It's a painted rock and you are drawing conclusions on it with no factual evidence to back any of it up.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
It. Is. A. Confederate. Flag.

Rocks aren't racist, so clearly this woman is at LEAST an attention whore.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's a painted rock and you are drawing conclusions on it with no factual evidence to back any of it up.


The rock itself is factual evidence.  Anybody willing to put decorative battleflags or swastikas on their houses is racist, and judges rightfully need to consider if placing children in those houses is safe.
 
gar1013
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bloobeary: If your kid isn't more important to you than a painted rock, yeah - you probably shouldn't be a parent anymore.


Cool. So if we see a similar ruling in Texas involving a pride flag, you'll be the Boobies saying it should come down?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I had a nickel for every time I've read the phrase "tortured lens of cognitive dissonance" in an article I'd have one nickel.
 
Gramma
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think the rock is a good thing.  It's making it easy for the dad to prove the mom's toxicity.
Hopefully he's a decent sort and will end up with custody.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Soon to be swapped for

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nothing about this case seems good. Poor kid.
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gar1013: bloobeary: If your kid isn't more important to you than a painted rock, yeah - you probably shouldn't be a parent anymore.

Cool. So if we see a similar ruling in Texas involving a pride flag, you'll be the Boobies saying it should come down?


One flag promotes LGBTQ+ people having civil rights

The other celebrates the white people owning Black people

Take this particular false equivalence, paint it onto a rock, and shove it where the sun don't shine.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gar1013: bloobeary: If your kid isn't more important to you than a painted rock, yeah - you probably shouldn't be a parent anymore.

Cool. So if we see a similar ruling in Texas involving a pride flag, you'll be the Boobies saying it should come down?


Those are two totally different things.

You know you're arguing in bad faith and if you don't know it, fark YOU.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a political statement.
"People who support this flag are as dumb as this rock"
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Soon to be swapped for

[i.pinimg.com image 850x681]


Is it ironic that it's a black rock?
 
apocalyptic sparkler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's one small excerpt of a much longer document. Maybe some of the other paragraphs give context to the situation?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Lose the rock or lose the kid? BYE KID!"
Fark user imageView Full Size



Seriously, though... If mommy became a supremacist after her marriage to a person of color, then mommy shouldn't be raising a mixed-race child. Period. Good for the court.
 
gar1013
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Salmon: Now imagine the parents are Juggalos


Everyone is on the Juggalo spectrum.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Having a confederate anything in New York is just racist bullshiat.
She can't even use the "heritage" excuse of a Southern state asshole.
 
ar393
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Having a confederate anything in New York is just racist bullshiat.
She can't even use the "heritage" excuse of a Southern state asshole.


Elise Stefanik says what
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eclectic: gar1013: bloobeary: If your kid isn't more important to you than a painted rock, yeah - you probably shouldn't be a parent anymore.

Cool. So if we see a similar ruling in Texas involving a pride flag, you'll be the Boobies saying it should come down?

One flag promotes LGBTQ+ people having civil rights

The other celebrates the white people owning Black people

Take this particular false equivalence, paint it onto a rock, and shove it where the sun don't shine.


In your opinion.

So I won't be shoving anything. Sorry to ruin your fap session.
 
gar1013
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Having a confederate anything in New York is just racist bullshiat.
She can't even use the "heritage" excuse of a Southern state asshole.


Especially since interstate travel was banned in 1918.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Having a confederate anything in New York is just racist bullshiat.
She can't even use the "heritage" excuse of a Southern state asshole.


Also you don't only find racists in upstate ny, plenty of the available in the NYC burbs....see Trump and Staten/ long islands
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: Eclectic: gar1013: bloobeary: If your kid isn't more important to you than a painted rock, yeah - you probably shouldn't be a parent anymore.

Cool. So if we see a similar ruling in Texas involving a pride flag, you'll be the Boobies saying it should come down?

One flag promotes LGBTQ+ people having civil rights

The other celebrates the white people owning Black people

Take this particular false equivalence, paint it onto a rock, and shove it where the sun don't shine.

In your opinion.

So I won't be shoving anything. Sorry to ruin your fap session.


Oh yeah? Eclectic is rubber and you're glue!

/Neener is the only n-word we're allowed to use.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: covfefe: Yes, the court is interested in what kind of home the parties have, their attitude about coparenting, and plenty more. The dad wants the kid to grow up normal instead of in a snake pit run by a shiathead mom. All of this is standard.

Is it a snake pit? For all you know the mother's house is clean and tidy and a model of stability and the father is a crackhead sleeping in his car. It's a painted rock and you are drawing conclusions on it with no factual evidence to back any of it up.


The painted rock tells me everything I need to know about this woman.
Even if the house is clean, it just makes it a clean snake pit.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: "Given that the child is of mixed race, it would seem apparent that the presence of the flag is not in the child's best interests, as the mother must encourage and teach the child to embrace her mixed race identity, rather than thrust her into a world that only makes sense through the tortured lens of cognitive dissonance," judges with the Appellate Division's Third Department in Albany wrote in a ruling released Thursday.

Can anyone with family court experience comment on that? Are judges allowed to require something like that? I mean, I understand things like "you must feed your child" but identity questions seem a little outside the court's purview.


Family court judges are farking crazy, have a shiatload of discretion, and constantly overreach. They do shiat like ban divorced ppl from bringing dates home to putting anti-porn software on their computer. The 'best interests' test means whatever these people want because there's such a strict standard of review (meaning it's hard for appellate judges to overturn them).
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: Eclectic: gar1013: bloobeary: If your kid isn't more important to you than a painted rock, yeah - you probably shouldn't be a parent anymore.

Cool. So if we see a similar ruling in Texas involving a pride flag, you'll be the Boobies saying it should come down?

One flag promotes LGBTQ+ people having civil rights

The other celebrates the white people owning Black people

Take this particular false equivalence, paint it onto a rock, and shove it where the sun don't shine.

In your opinion.

So I won't be shoving anything. Sorry to ruin your fap session.


Get back to me when the LGBTQ+ people made sure straight people only counted as 3/5 of a human and rounded y'all up to force you to work in our glitter mines. Maybe with a pesky little thing like a civil war thrown in to make sure we could still buy and sell you on a whim.

tl;dr: f*ck off
 
The Dangerous Toy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When did the trolls here get so weak?

/it's sad
//slashies
 
spleef420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lsherm: "Given that the child is of mixed race, it would seem apparent that the presence of the flag is not in the child's best interests, as the mother must encourage and teach the child to embrace her mixed race identity, rather than thrust her into a world that only makes sense through the tortured lens of cognitive dissonance," judges with the Appellate Division's Third Department in Albany wrote in a ruling released Thursday.

Can anyone with family court experience comment on that? Are judges allowed to require something like that? I mean, I understand things like "you must feed your child" but identity questions seem a little outside the court's purview.


It's family court. They can nake you jump through any idiotic hoops they can dream of and their burden of proof is absurdly low.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The outrage pundits are going to love this one.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eclectic: gar1013: Eclectic: gar1013: bloobeary: If your kid isn't more important to you than a painted rock, yeah - you probably shouldn't be a parent anymore.

Cool. So if we see a similar ruling in Texas involving a pride flag, you'll be the Boobies saying it should come down?

One flag promotes LGBTQ+ people having civil rights

The other celebrates the white people owning Black people

Take this particular false equivalence, paint it onto a rock, and shove it where the sun don't shine.

In your opinion.

So I won't be shoving anything. Sorry to ruin your fap session.

Get back to me when the LGBTQ+ people made sure straight people only counted as 3/5 of a human and rounded y'all up to force you to work in our glitter mines. Maybe with a pesky little thing like a civil war thrown in to make sure we could still buy and sell you on a whim.

tl;dr: f*ck off


I agree with you 100%, but I'm a little mad I didn't know about the glitter mines.

I've been grinding mine from sustainable sources.

Or more accurately they've been grinding it on me.

/this was a joke about strippers. I am not very subtle
 
