 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   British pricks cause havoc in New Zealand   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail, New Zealand, Beatrix Potter, Nick Foster, hedgehog paradise, New Zealand's hedgehogs, stoats, bird population, hedgehog  
•       •       •

1039 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2021 at 9:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'd eat you if you didn't eat them first. Actually, most people don't. I hear what you do is wrap them in clay and bake them. The prickles come off when you break the clay. A company in Montreal imported a few crates of hedgehog flavoured crisps once. I imagine that like all new flavours of crisps (potato chips) they were the same old spices in a slightfly different combination which barely approximately to a new flavour and really tasted like roast chicken, a flavour which we have had for years and years.

The only really new flavours over the years to come out of the UK are cheese and onion and curry. They are having some success imitating various kind of curries. I used to shop at M&S. Not for clothers, for a few food items (petit fours and crisps) and my bits as they say on BritTV.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bits means stockings and underclothes.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile Czech hedgehogs, whilst very slow to move, will fark your car right up if you don't avoid them...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they'd been introduced to North America. I guess maybe at some point they were and our superior wildlife wiped them out but life would be much better with a garden full of hedgehogs rather than the raccoons and skunks that tear my garden apart every night. Not that I don't like raccoons and skunks but hedgehogs are at least 38% cuter based on my research.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those hedgehogs look like a different variety from the ones we have in the US. The ones around here are on a mission to destroy as much property as possible. They look like an oversized cross of rat and some Jurassic mammal. And they are mean. Just catch one in a have-a-heart and you find out just what they think of humans. Jeeezus.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Article neglected to mention the string of ongoing ring thefts.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hedgehogs.  Earth's tribbles
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I didn't know that New Zealand was covered in naturally occurring hedgerows, which I assume is the only habitat that some odd English creature would live in.
 
Boneman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Paging Cowgirl Toffee to this thread!
 
Mouser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

August11: Those hedgehogs look like a different variety from the ones we have in the US. The ones around here are on a mission to destroy as much property as possible. They look like an oversized cross of rat and some Jurassic mammal. And they are mean. Just catch one in a have-a-heart and you find out just what they think of humans. Jeeezus.


Are you sure you aren't talking about an opossum?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They have to kill those things with no mercy. Those things eat like Matt Gaetz at a high school daytime/ditch party.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hedgehogs are proof that God plays Pokemon.

...and that he regrets creating slugs.
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Came for Ron Jeremy...

Well maybe I better rephrase that.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hammettman: Came for Ron Jeremy...

Well maybe I better rephrase that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boneman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hammettman: Came for Ron Jeremy...

Well maybe I better rephrase that.


Yes.  Yes you should.
 
dave0821
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Daughter has a hedgehog named Carl.
He's a jerk
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.