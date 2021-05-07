 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   The driver on the bus says 'Where's my gun, where's my gun, where's my gun'. The driver on the bus says 'Where's my gun', on the way to school   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, School bus, Middle school, Firearm, Bus, school bus driver, 65-year-old David Tripp, Elementary school, High school  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2021 at 9:26 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
S games are all set in the US. Guns can be found lying around pretty much anywhere.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd say in the states, ok school bus driver having a gun is alright, given training and licensing etc.

But bringing it to work is a different story.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"You'll have to pry it from my cold, dead. Goddamnit where did I put it?"
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is good. The end result of anyone gaining possession of their firearm should be endangerment charges and confiscation of any firearms they own. 6 months in jail sounds about right. Maybe people would be more careful and serious about properly securing their guns.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Every time I get out of my chair I check for my phone, wallet, and keys. It's a reflex at this point.

And my phone can't kill people.

Well, maybe children and the elderly...
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
CSB

Many years ago a guy I work with went to the bathroom, we didn't have a separate employee bathroom (restaurant), so he used the public bathroom. He came back looking like a ghost, said "holy fark what do I do, I just found this on the back of the toilet"

A loaded gun, one in the chamber.

Long story short, it belonged to a farking on-duty cop dining at this fine establishment.

Idiots. Everywhere.
 
Pert
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The driver is crazy he always smokes dust,
He left his own gun at the back of the bus.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.