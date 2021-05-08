 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Building your city on a lake problems: Mexico City is 'unstoppably sinking', with some parts falling half a meter a year thanks to good planning by the Aztec empire   (thesun.ie) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Aztecs weren't the ones that drained and filled on the lake.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the aztecs should've better planned ahead when they came up with their legends relating to city placement
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure the Aztecs would be shocked to hear 8.8 million people live there now.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The indigenous peoples built where the eagle told them to. They also didn't factor in one of the most populated cities in the world or more Volkswagens than you can shake a stick at.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Aztecs should have had the foresight to envision a civilization half a millennium in the future draining their lake and building massive structures on it out of glass, steel, and reinforced concrete, and prepared for it better.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This could have been avoided if, instead of building on a drained and filled lake, they had built this city on rock and roll.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: This could have been avoided if, instead of building on a drained and filled lake, they had built this city on rock and roll.


Also if they had hired a licensed urban site planner instead of an eagle and a snake.
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
hes probably angry
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ychef.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20191​0​07-mexico-citys-secret-underground-wor​ld

Snark aside, the parts of the city that are both ancient (not lake) and modern are amazing
 
webron [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: The Aztecs weren't the ones that drained and filled on the lake.


Hush! The first rule of politics is to blame the guys who were there before you.
You're not implying that a bunch of savages(I was being sarcastic, but the Aztecs weren't nice dudes IIRC)had more common sense than the noble European conquerors colonists, er,  Christian missionaries (yeah, that's the ticket) spreading the word of god at gunpoint also taking the gold, and enslaving people.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: This could have been avoided if, instead of building on a drained and filled lake, they had built this city on rock and roll.


Excuse me, but who exactly are *you* to criticize the builders of that sprawling megalopolis?

I do not know you, nor recognize your face.

Meh... I don't care who goes to that kind of place.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Aren't they like a mile in the air?  At half a foot a year they have plenty of time.
 
