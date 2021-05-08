 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   Giant spider attacks 34m space antenna in Canberra, Australia to help prepare for the invasion of Earth   (9news.com.au) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, thatz how a Spider rollz.....!!!
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better call the EDF.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 259x194]

Yupperz, thatz how a Spider rollz.....!!!


PACKERS WIN... PACKERS WIN !
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scienceabc.comView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm from Canberra, and I say kill em all, mate.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nope
 
kb7rky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Giant Spider Attacking Space Shuttle Atlantis wanted for questioning:

STS-122 Shuttle Launch Spider
Youtube SI1rYWI_zL0
 
Fista-Phobia [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Church - "Song In Space"
Youtube 5Rpe-Q9hHmc
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Insain2: [Fark user image 259x194]

Yupperz, thatz how a Spider rollz.....!!!

PACKERS WIN... PACKERS WIN !


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Thing That Ate The Bronx II: Canberra Boogaloo!
 
