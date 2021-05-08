 Skip to content
(ABC 15 News)   "DWI Dude" lawyer sees what happens when you find a Colombian drug trafficker in the Alps   (wpde.com) divider line
    More: Strange, DWI Dude' attorney, federal prison, Illegal drug trade  
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He scammed Colombian drug traffickers...
that takes a special kind of stupid.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I can understand being disbarred for that, but a criminal offense?  Why waste time prosecuting him, the Colombians are gonna kill him.  And the more time he spent defrauding the Colombians, the less time they had to actually bribe a US government official.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if they didn't know where he was before, they sure do now.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hats off to a great headline, subby.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alex_Lee: He scammed Colombian drug traffickers...
that takes a special kind of stupid.


Why? The CIA isn't allowed to operate on American soil.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: I can understand being disbarred for that, but a criminal offense?  Why waste time prosecuting him, the Colombians are gonna kill him.  And the more time he spent defrauding the Colombians, the less time they had to actually bribe a US government official.


And that's a few bills less for the Colombians.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soon to be DOA dude
 
theteacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alex_Lee: He scammed Colombian drug traffickers...
that takes a special kind of stupid.


I am surprised he lived long enough to be charged, much less stand trial and be sentenced. Colombian drug lords are not known for being moderates when it comes to dealing with people who take their money and run.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well ok then, so long as he didn't pick a target known for over the top violence in response to minor infractions in order to send a message that they are not to be farked with, then he should be completely fine in prison.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The ponytail and goatee combo should be 20 years at least.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


so that's what ron kuby has been up to
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Better call Saul.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't know much about Colombian drug traffickers, except from the movies. But, based on what I think I know - this guy is colossally stupid. He's going to prison to live amongst the people that paid him to make sure they don't go to prison. If I was a betting man, I'd put $100 on him not seeing 2022.
 
fargin a
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I refuse to live in a country where scammers take drug money and only 'pretend' to bribe US officials.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I don't know much about Colombian drug traffickers, except from the movies. But, based on what I think I know - this guy is colossally stupid. He's going to prison to live amongst the people that paid him to make sure they don't go to prison. If I was a betting man, I'd put $100 on him not seeing 2022.


He'll be in PC slash Ad/Seg, and a CO will take him out by July. Only reason it takes so long as that is because terre haute is fairly secure, and he won't get to where he's going for a couple months. Maybe they put him on perpetual diesel therapy until he dies of natural causes, even then..
Not a good outlook.

/Know people that have done fed time
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When civilians do it, it's a scam and gets you put in prison. When the cops do it, it's called civil forfeiture.
He's going to prison because he didn't bribe anyone. They're mad they didn't get their cut.
 
jumac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I don't know much about Colombian drug traffickers, except from the movies. But, based on what I think I know - this guy is colossally stupid. He's going to prison to live amongst the people that paid him to make sure they don't go to prison. If I was a betting man, I'd put $100 on him not seeing 2022.


This guy won't be anywhere near gp.   He be in the wing that holds cops/informener and others who need special protection.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now imagine with me the motivation of the DA that took this case..
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
....eh what did he do wrong....
 
