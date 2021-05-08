 Skip to content
(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   To-go alcohol orders looking at becoming permanent. Difficulty: PA   (triblive.com) divider line
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Tavern league in Wisconsin has a stranglehold on Alcohol deliveries.  As in, NO WAY.  So you have to use clandestine methods.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Tavern league in Wisconsin has a stranglehold on Alcohol deliveries.  As in, NO WAY.  So you have to use clandestine methods.

Alcohol being transported in cars is about the most Wisconsin thing there is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
customers are required to carry drinks in their trunk or "some other area of the vehicle that is not occupied by the driver or passengers."

does the dude tied up in my trunk really count as a passenger, really [quizzicalthor.jpg]

meh, I've been generally happy with gopuff (and in fact continue to be surprised PA even allows such a thing)
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also huh, only just-meow realized: with a name like that, shouldn't the drivers be trying to sell me weed on the low-low?
 
Cheez_Wit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: customers are required to carry drinks in their trunk or "some other area of the vehicle that is not occupied by the driver or passengers."

does the dude tied up in my trunk really count as a passenger, really [quizzicalthor.jpg]

meh, I've been generally happy with gopuff (and in fact continue to be surprised PA even allows such a thing)


I know, right? Pennsylvania might actually be dragged, kicking and screaming, into the 21st century. Of course, this means we must be dragged back. (See the ballot questions for the upcoming election.)
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"
customers are required to carry drinks in their trunk or "some other area of the vehicle that is not occupied by the driver or passengers.""

but if you "sleep it off" in the backseat and have the keys in the tire well outside the car you can still get a dui.

What a crazy set of contradictory laws.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: also huh, only just-meow realized: with a name like that, shouldn't the drivers be trying to sell me weed on the low-low?


Sounds like you might want to look for a catnip-delivery service also.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a long way for the delivery guy to travel just so you can get your drinks on!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does this not embolden drunk driving?
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We sell to go booze at my restaurant. We put a sticker over the straw hole in the cup that says "contains alcohol". But it still has a regular to go cup lid that you can just take off if you want.

Somehow not open container. I don't understand it. That sticker ain't preventing shiat. You can't reseal a can of beer, or a bottle of booze/wine/etc.

Oh well. Hopefully nobody coming from our place has killed anybody on the road, with an in tact sticker.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mattbastard: How does this not embolden drunk driving?


They're probably hoping they will be able to issue more duis.  Big $ for local music governments when states keep cutting local funding, and tax revenues are flat.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Mattbastard: How does this not embolden drunk driving?

They're probably hoping they will be able to issue more duis.  Big $ for local music governments when states keep cutting local funding, and tax revenues are flat.


farking music governments man. Always trying to tambourine the little guy.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Mattbastard: How does this not embolden drunk driving?

They're probably hoping they will be able to issue more duis.  Big $ for local music governments when states keep cutting local funding, and tax revenues are flat.


Muni, not music

/fark you phone
// need caffeine
 
40 degree day
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
MA inconsolable.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: tintar: also huh, only just-meow realized: with a name like that, shouldn't the drivers be trying to sell me weed on the low-low?

Sounds like you might want to look for a catnip-delivery service also.


lol, I don't smoke, but still getting a kick 'cos... ok, so a while back I bought a "spice grinder" (Narrator: or so he thought) - solid metal, nice comfortable weight to it in your hand ...does not grind spices at all. ha! so I use it on our cats' catnip, to better release aromatics/volatiles. drives 'em nuts.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tintar: Prof. Frink: tintar: also huh, only just-meow realized: with a name like that, shouldn't the drivers be trying to sell me weed on the low-low?

Sounds like you might want to look for a catnip-delivery service also.

lol, I don't smoke, but still getting a kick 'cos... ok, so a while back I bought a "spice grinder" (Narrator: or so he thought) - solid metal, nice comfortable weight to it in your hand ...does not grind spices at all. ha! so I use it on our cats' catnip, to better release aromatics/volatiles. drives 'em nuts.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x559]


THAT is farking funny as hell right there. Where did you buy it that they had it advertised as a spice grinder, just out of curiosity?
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To-go booze. For people too lazy to water-down and add sugar syrup to their own booze at home.
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't these people have a well stocked home bar like most farkers do?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mattbastard: How does this not embolden drunk driving?


Why would it to any degree that existing ways of selling alcohol for off-premise consumption doesn't?

Or are you suggest that the majority of people in that state walk to the store to buy their beer?
 
