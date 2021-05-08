 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   When life gives you lemons, create a public safety hazard   (azfamily.com) divider line
7
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typography | Cave Johnson Lemons
Youtube Dt6iTwVIiMM
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hopefully all that desert heat doesn't turn them sour.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thursday, Taylor said surveillance footage shows the truck spilling lemons again. "There was a huge spill that took out the bike lane and the sidewalk completely, first lane of traffic," said Taylor.

Seems like y'all could set up a neighborhood roadblock is this is a regular route for this pig.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I'd like them to stop spilling lemons. This ain't no party."
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You'd think the people sawhorses own the lemons wouldn't want them spilled.  Shouldn't there be a cover or something on the truck?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
