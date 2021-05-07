 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Yeah, it's a great commercial. Really does a good job of making fun of coming out of lockdown. Umm. Not to be a prickly pear, but uh... How did you film it?   (youtube.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stunt men! Er, people! Stunt people!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ain't vaccines great?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The film industry figured out regular workplace testing for covid ages ago.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In New Zealand?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Spoiler: Everybody died.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's all CGI and Animatronics.
 
nullptr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Southern Dandy: It's all CGI and Animatronics.


They hired Wrigley's for the moon "landing".
 
